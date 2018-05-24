Imaging technology major Fujifilm has launched its medium format GFX50s mirrorless camera in India for Rs 5,11,999.

The camera comes with Fujifilm G format 51.4 MP "complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)" sensor with which the new device achieves the highest ever image quality from Fujifilm, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Along with the newly developed G Mount lenses, other features of the camera include an X-Processor Pro image processing engine, compact body, 3.69 million-dot organic EL electronic viewfinder and 2.36 million-dot touchscreen LCD back panel.

GFX50s also incorporates a new "colour chrome effect" feature to control the tones and deep colours.

Additionally, Fujifilm has introduced Fujinon GF lens series with seven interchangeable lenses within prices ranging from Rs 1,19,999 to Rs 3,53,999.

"We are excited to launch the much-awaited GFX50s and G-mount lenses for our customers in India. Taking forward our promise for developing innovative technology, and to strengthen our commitment towards mirrorless segment, we have introduced this range to offer even higher image quality," said Haruto Iwata, managing director, Fujifilm India.

With these initiatives, the company aims to capture 30 percent market share in the mirrorless camera and lens segments in India.

The company also plans to expand its after-sales service by adding over 50 more service collection points by the end of 2018, taking it to a total of 100 service collection points, Fujifilm added.