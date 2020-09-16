Wednesday, September 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Fujifilm India launches new instant camera Square SQ1 at a price of Rs 10,999

The Instax Square SQ1 will come with automatic exposure tech and will also feature a one-touch selfie mode.


FP TrendingSep 16, 2020 17:08:32 IST

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, trading as Fujifilm, launched a new instant camera, the Square SQ1, in the Indian market today.

The analog, square camera is the company’s vision of a “minimalist, user-friendly” camera. According to the Tokyo-based firm, the new device will provide square format instant prints at 1.5 times the size of its instax mini counterparts. The device has been priced at Rs 10,999.

Fujifilm India launches new instant camera Square SQ1 at a price of Rs 10,999

Fujifilm SQUARE SQ1

Bookings for the new device will begin from 24 September and it will be available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

The Instax Square SQ1 will come with automatic exposure tech and will also feature a one-touch selfie mode. The auto exposure feature will help users capture clearer and more vibrant photographs that have been adequately exposed. The camera automatically senses the level of ambient light when the shutter button is pressed, and optimizes the shutter speed and flash output according to the present lighting conditions to produce such results.

On the other hand, users will be able to turn on the selfie mode by simply twisting the lens after powering the camera. This will change the position of the lens thereby providing necessary focus on selfie and close-up shots.

Masaki Zenko, head of Instax Division and senior manager of Photo Imaging Division, Fujifilm India, said, “We are thrilled to expand our wide range of Instax cameras with the funkiest and newest Instax SQUARE SQ1. Our latest edition combines everything our users love about the mini’s cool, modern style and functionality with the larger, vibrant output of our square film.”

“The compact and durable camera efficiently develops larger square prints in just 90 seconds, instantly creating tangible memories for the users,” said Kunal Girotra, the National Business Manager of the Instax Division, Fujifilm India.

The new camera will be available in three colour variants: Terracotta Orange, Glacier Blue, and Chalk White. Fuji also launched two new instax instant film varieties along with the Square SQ 1 device. The instax Square Rainbow film and instax Square Monochrome film have been designed to allow users to play with creativity.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Vivo

Vivo announces a new RGBW camera sensor that can collect 160 percent more light

Sep 10, 2020
Vivo announces a new RGBW camera sensor that can collect 160 percent more light
Vivo S1 Pro and Y50 get a price cut, will now be available at Rs 18,990, Rs 16,990 respectively

Vivo

Vivo S1 Pro and Y50 get a price cut, will now be available at Rs 18,990, Rs 16,990 respectively

Sep 16, 2020
Vera C Rubin Observatory captures stunning, record-breaking first photo of broccoli

Astrophysics

Vera C Rubin Observatory captures stunning, record-breaking first photo of broccoli

Sep 10, 2020
Realme X3, Redmi K20 Pro to Samsung Galaxy A70s: Best phones under Rs 25,000 (Aug-Sept 2020)

Best phones under Rs 25,000

Realme X3, Redmi K20 Pro to Samsung Galaxy A70s: Best phones under Rs 25,000 (Aug-Sept 2020)

Sep 02, 2020
Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live

Realme 7 series

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live

Sep 03, 2020
Redmi 9A Launch Event highlights: Redmi 9A launched at a starting price of Rs 6,799, Redmi Earphones Rs 399

Redmi 9A

Redmi 9A Launch Event highlights: Redmi 9A launched at a starting price of Rs 6,799, Redmi Earphones Rs 399

Sep 02, 2020

science

Phosphine found in the Venus atmosphere, could be signs of 'aerial life' in planet's clouds

Phosphine on Venus

Phosphine found in the Venus atmosphere, could be signs of 'aerial life' in planet's clouds

Sep 16, 2020
Time flies on some days, crawls on others: Study locates 'fatigued' neurons that influence our perception of time

Time Perception

Time flies on some days, crawls on others: Study locates 'fatigued' neurons that influence our perception of time

Sep 15, 2020
Stunning 'eye of the serpent' spotted by Hubble in spiral arms of a galaxy in the Hydra constellation

Space

Stunning 'eye of the serpent' spotted by Hubble in spiral arms of a galaxy in the Hydra constellation

Sep 15, 2020
Halted trial shows how unlikely it is that US will have a COVID-19 vaccine by 3 Nov: NIH official

COVID-19 Vaccines

Halted trial shows how unlikely it is that US will have a COVID-19 vaccine by 3 Nov: NIH official

Sep 10, 2020