FP Trending

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, trading as Fujifilm, launched a new instant camera, the Square SQ1, in the Indian market today.

The analog, square camera is the company’s vision of a “minimalist, user-friendly” camera. According to the Tokyo-based firm, the new device will provide square format instant prints at 1.5 times the size of its instax mini counterparts. The device has been priced at Rs 10,999.

Bookings for the new device will begin from 24 September and it will be available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

The Instax Square SQ1 will come with automatic exposure tech and will also feature a one-touch selfie mode. The auto exposure feature will help users capture clearer and more vibrant photographs that have been adequately exposed. The camera automatically senses the level of ambient light when the shutter button is pressed, and optimizes the shutter speed and flash output according to the present lighting conditions to produce such results.

On the other hand, users will be able to turn on the selfie mode by simply twisting the lens after powering the camera. This will change the position of the lens thereby providing necessary focus on selfie and close-up shots.

Masaki Zenko, head of Instax Division and senior manager of Photo Imaging Division, Fujifilm India, said, “We are thrilled to expand our wide range of Instax cameras with the funkiest and newest Instax SQUARE SQ1. Our latest edition combines everything our users love about the mini’s cool, modern style and functionality with the larger, vibrant output of our square film.”

“The compact and durable camera efficiently develops larger square prints in just 90 seconds, instantly creating tangible memories for the users,” said Kunal Girotra, the National Business Manager of the Instax Division, Fujifilm India.

The new camera will be available in three colour variants: Terracotta Orange, Glacier Blue, and Chalk White. Fuji also launched two new instax instant film varieties along with the Square SQ 1 device. The instax Square Rainbow film and instax Square Monochrome film have been designed to allow users to play with creativity.