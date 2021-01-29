Friday, January 29, 2021Back to
Fujifilm GFX100S mirrorless digital camera with a 102 MP large-format sensor launched

The Fujifilm GFX100S gets a 3.2-inch touch screen that supports tilt adjustment in three angles and has a 0.5-inch OLED colour viewfinder with a built-in eye sensor.


FP TrendingJan 29, 2021 16:28:54 IST

Fujifilm has announced its new mirrorless digital camera called the Fujifilm GFX100S camera. It features the world's highest 102 MP large-format sensor that is 1.7 times the size of a 35mm full-frame sensor, which is capable of delivering 100 MP images. The camera has been listed on Fujifilm website. Similar to Fujifilm GFX100, the new Fujifilm GFX100S comes with the X-Processor 4 and features a new Film Simulation mode that can deliver images similar to the “New American Color” photography format from the 1970s.

Fujifilm GFX100S specifications

The Fujifilm GFX100S comes with a 102 MP sensor and is powered by the X-Processor 4 image-processing engine. It features an ultra-sonic vibration sensor cleaning system and can record up to 11,648x8,736 pixels in 4:3 aspect ratio and up to 11,648x6,552 in 16:9. In terms of still images, the camera comes with an ISO range of 100 to 12,800 while the video mode ISO range is 200 to 12,800. In order to compensate for pitch and yaw, the mirrorless camera comes with 6.0-stops of five-axis image stabilization.

The Fujifilm GFX100S gets a 3.2-inch touch screen that supports tilt adjustment in three angles and has a 0.5-inch OLED colour viewfinder with a built-in eye sensor and approximately 3.69 million dots. The camera can record 4K footage at up to 29.97fps for up to 120 minutes and 59.94fps for up to 120 minutes in full-HD. Some connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, HDMI Micro connector (Type-D), 2.5mm remote release connector, 3.5mm microphone and headphone connectors, and a USB Type-C port. For storage, the GFX100S is compatible with an SDHC card, SD card, UHS-I/ UHS-II/ Video Speed Class V90, and an SDXC card.

Fujifilm GFX100S price

The Fujifilm GFX100S is priced at $5,999 (Rs 4.38 lakh approx.) and will be available in February 2021 and shipping is expected to start from 11 March.

