Tuesday, June 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

FTC wins right for competition probe at Facebook - WSJ

(Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has secured the right to examine how Facebook Inc's practices affect its digital competition, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. Shares of the social media giant were down nearly 7% in trading on the Nasdaq. The news on Facebook underscores a growing U.S.

ReutersJun 04, 2019 00:15:28 IST

FTC wins right for competition probe at Facebook - WSJ

(Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has secured the right to examine how Facebook Inc's practices affect its digital competition, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Shares of the social media giant were down nearly 7% in trading on the Nasdaq.

The news on Facebook underscores a growing U.S. backlash faced by Silicon Valley companies and marks another step by the Trump administration to regulate the biggest tech and social media companies.

Trump, without providing evidence, has repeatedly accused social media companies and Google of suppressing conservative voices online.

The FTC's new jurisdiction results from an agreement that allows the U.S. Justice Department to take the reins of a similar Google probe, the WSJ report https://on.wsj.com/2XvgaEl said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters and other media reported on Friday that the Justice Department may investigate Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc , to determine whether the technology company violated laws to ensure fair competition.

Shares of Alphabet fell as much as 7% on Monday, their biggest drop outside earnings since April 2011.

U.S. antitrust regulators have divided oversight of Amazon.com Inc and Google, putting Amazon under the watch of the FTC and Google under the Justice Department, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while the FTC declined to comment.

Last month, Facebook co-founder and former Mark Zuckerberg roommate Chris Hughes called for the break up of the social network in an opinion piece in the New York Times.

He wrote that company CEO Zuckerberg had unprecedented power and said U.S. regulators needed to take action. At the time, Facebook rejected the calls for a breakup.

Facebook owns the largest social network with more than 2 billion users across the world. It also owns WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram, each used by more than 1 billion people.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Maju Samuel and Steve Orlofsky)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout


Top Stories

latest videos

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Deleted video

Deleted video

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

Newstracker

Miracle win offers Australian PM authority and government stability

May 20, 2019
Miracle win offers Australian PM authority and government stability
Austrian chancellor, president to discuss election after far-right video scandal

Newstracker

Austrian chancellor, president to discuss election after far-right video scandal

May 20, 2019
Blast injures South African tourists near Egypt's Giza pyramids

Newstracker

Blast injures South African tourists near Egypt's Giza pyramids

May 20, 2019
Swiss voters approve tighter gun control, avoid EU clash

Newstracker

Swiss voters approve tighter gun control, avoid EU clash

May 20, 2019
U.S. to hold economic conference in June to seek boost for Palestinians

Newstracker

U.S. to hold economic conference in June to seek boost for Palestinians

May 20, 2019
Modi set to return to power with a bigger majority, exit polls show

Newstracker

Modi set to return to power with a bigger majority, exit polls show

May 20, 2019

science

High-alert called for drought in West, Southern states after pre-monsoon rains fail

monsoon

High-alert called for drought in West, Southern states after pre-monsoon rains fail

Jun 03, 2019
World Bicycle Day 2019: The annual holiday celebrates cycling for health, environment

Bicycle

World Bicycle Day 2019: The annual holiday celebrates cycling for health, environment

Jun 03, 2019
Radio-wave therapy targeted liver cancer cells without damaging the healthy ones

Medicine

Radio-wave therapy targeted liver cancer cells without damaging the healthy ones

Jun 03, 2019
Strange flashes of light on the Moon’s surface to be studied in AI telescope project

Lunar Flashes

Strange flashes of light on the Moon’s surface to be studied in AI telescope project

Jun 03, 2019