Friday, December 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

FTC weighs action against Facebook over how its apps interact - report

(Reuters) - The U.S.


ReutersDec 13, 2019 02:15:43 IST

FTC weighs action against Facebook over how its apps interact - report

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is considering seeking a preliminary injunction against Facebook Inc because of concerns that policies about how its apps interact violate antitrust law, The Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/ftc-weighs-seeking-injunction-against-facebook-over-how-its-apps-interact-11576178055?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=1 on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Facebook's share price was down 2.7%.

If it goes forward, the FTC would ask a court to bar Facebook from enforcing policies regarding how its apps work with potential rivals, the newspaper reported. The FTC may also ask a court to forbid Facebook to move ahead with plans to integrate subsidiaries that it has purchased, the newspaper said.

Both Facebook and the FTC declined to comment.

Facebook is planning to integrate its messaging services as part of a proposed pivot toward more private forms of social networking, announced by its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, in March. Once the plan is complete, users of Facebook units Messenger, WhatsApp and the direct messaging system within Instagram will all be able to communicate with each other.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Connected car prices may rise if Qualcomm wins antitrust case -auto makers

Nov 30, 2019
Connected car prices may rise if Qualcomm wins antitrust case -auto makers
Wall Street slips as U.S.-China tensions weigh, investors watch retail

Newstracker

Wall Street slips as U.S.-China tensions weigh, investors watch retail

Nov 30, 2019
Stocks dip as trade worries halt record rally, dollar falls

Newstracker

Stocks dip as trade worries halt record rally, dollar falls

Nov 30, 2019
Oil slumps but sets monthly gain ahead of OPEC meeting

Newstracker

Oil slumps but sets monthly gain ahead of OPEC meeting

Nov 30, 2019
Dollar loses steam, set to end weak flat amid trade uncertainty

Newstracker

Dollar loses steam, set to end weak flat amid trade uncertainty

Nov 30, 2019
Apple 'taking a deeper look' at map policies after calling Crimea part of Russia

Newstracker

Apple 'taking a deeper look' at map policies after calling Crimea part of Russia

Nov 30, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019