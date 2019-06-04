Reuters

(Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has secured the right to examine how Facebook Inc's practices affect digital competition, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while the FTC declined to comment.

Shares of the social media giant were down 4% in midday trading.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

