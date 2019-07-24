ReutersJul 24, 2019 01:05:51 IST
(Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission plans to allege that Facebook Inc
As part of the settlement, Facebook will not be required to admit guilt, the report said on Tuesday. (https://wapo.st/2JMGbKQ)
Both Facebook and FTC did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.