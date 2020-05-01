tech2 News Staff

Since India has been under lockdown for over a month now, the internet is the one-true friend we have, and Google is how we find out how to survive this – both physically and emotionally (and recreationally, sometimes). But, what exactly are we turning to Google for? Well, your questions are the answer to this.

Google has released a report that reveals what India has been searching during the Coronavirus lockdown.

The report reveals that the "near me" searches have spiked up massively in March. Whether it is “pharmacy near me” that have escalated by 58 percent or “grocery delivery near me” that has become the most searched query and have witnessed a spike of 550 percent or “ration dukaan”.

The report also shows how people are using this time to learn new things. Some very popular searches include "Teach online" that increased by 148 percent, "gym at home" with 93 percent spike, and "5-minute recipes" with an increase of 56 percent.

Another major trend that people in India are following is "health" and "How things are made". The report suggests that searches for vitamin C have increased by 150 percent in recent weeks. People have searched for "immunity" that escalated by 500 percent, herbs like "Giloy" that increased by 380 percent and Ayuvedic home remedies like "Kadha" saw a spike of 90 percent.

Digital payments have also become quite common these days and people are curious about it. The report adds that users have extensively searched for "QR code payment", "how to change UPI pin", "overnight mutual funds" and "how to pay electricity bill online" are the most common searches these days.

In addition to this, the report reveals that young users are increasingly searching for on-demand services. The common searches that have surged in the past few weeks include "consult doctor online", "free video dating" and "collaborative software".

Lastly, the report suggests that "how to homeschool kids” and “how to WFH” have also seen a huge spike during this Coronavirus lockdown.

