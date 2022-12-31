Saturday, December 31, 2022Back to
2022 In Tech: From ChatGPT to 200MP smartphone cameras, here are the most vital developments of the year

2022 saw some seriously impressive pieces of tech being launched for regular consumers. From OpenAI’s ChatGPT and DALL-E to 200MP smartphone cameras, we made some pretty awesome leaps this year.


FP StaffDec 31, 2022 19:59:18 IST

The rate at which tech as a whole has been growing annually has been phenomenal. 2022, however, was in a league of its own. There have been some magnificent pieces of tech that have gone mainstream this year. From Generative AI bots like ChatGPT and DALL-E to an all-screen laptop that can actually be folded or flattened out like a tablet, consumer tech saw a lot of things.

From ChatGPT to 200MP smartphone cameras, here are the most vital developments in consumer tech from 2022

We take a look at some of the best pieces of tech that the tech industry had to offer this year. Clearly, these things have the potential to impact the tech industry for a long time to come.

Generative AI – Dall E and ChatGPT
Several organisations have been working on Generative AI for almost a decade now, but the advances we saw this year were simply phenomenal. Image Generators like DALL-E were wildly popular earlier this year. However, nothing beats the notoriety that ChatGPT got.

ChatGPT

Finally, we have an AI language Model that actually works as it should. And while it may not be the perfect substitute for a Google search yet, we just can’t wait to see what happens with ChatGPT, when it finally gets trained on data sets from after 2021, and can actually start pulling results off of the internet as.

Hybrid Architecture in CPUs
Intel introduced the concept of hybrid architecture in desktop and laptop CPUs with their 12the Gen processors. With the 13th Gen Intel CPUs, they elevated hybrid architecture to a whole new level.

From ChatGPT to 200MP smartphone cameras, here are the most vital developments in consumer tech from 2022 (1)

Not only are the modern CPUs much more powerful and steady when dealing with high-intensity tasks, but the 13th Gen Intel CPUs are also more power efficient as well. Hybrid Architectures, from Intel as well as AMD, will be a key feature in CPU designing for years to come.

Nothing Phone (1)
Smartphone manufacturers have started to play it safe with the design of their devices. As a result, smartphone designs have become rather boring. Apart from making a pretty great phone, Nothing Company took a massive leap forward in terms of design with their first phone, the Nothing Phone (1).

From ChatGPT to 200MP smartphone cameras, here are the most vital developments in consumer tech from 2022 (2)

The glyph interface that they implemented on Phone (1) may not seem that big a deal initially. However, it is by far, the most innovative thing a smartphone manufacturer has done in terms of design, in years. We can only imagine how Nothing Phone (2) or the spiritual successor to the Nothing Phone (1) will be like.

Insta360 Link UHD 4K AI Webcam
There are webcams and then there is the Insta360 Link UHD AI webcam. The Insta360 Link is an AI-powered 4K webcam mounted on a 3-axis gimbal. It comes with a range of capture modes and capabilities, like AI movement tracking, that will appeal to video makers.

From ChatGPT to 200MP smartphone cameras, here are the most vital developments in consumer tech from 2022 (2)

It also has exceptionally amazing auto-exposure and colour reproduction. Sure, it is very expensive and overkill for most people, but for streamers, it is totally worth the price. The Insta360 Link has set the benchmark for what webcams are supposed to be. 

Samsung’s 200MP smartphone camera sensor
This year saw the first 200MP camera sensor in a smartphone. The sensor in question was the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor, which has been featured in a bunch of smartphones this year, and we bet in 2023, we will see many more smartphone manufacturers taking this route.

From ChatGPT to 200MP smartphone cameras, here are the most vital developments in consumer tech from 2022 (3)

Samsung has already started working on a 400MP camera sensor and is likely to launch it by 2024, or 2025. The South Korean giant has already revised the existing 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor, and launched the ISOCELL HP3 sensor earlier this year. The HP3 is a much more refined sensor and will be first seen in Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED
Foldable screens have been around for quite some time. However, laptops, with foldable screens are surely going to take the concept mainstream. Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED in this regard, might very well be a game changer, for it’s a whole new form factor for a laptop. You can either use the laptop with its 17.3-inch 2560 x 1920 screen fully unfolded and paired with a Bluetooth keyboard and trackpad.

From ChatGPT to 200MP smartphone cameras, here are the most vital developments in consumer tech from 2022 (3) (1)

Or you can bend the screen to get two 12.5-inch 1920 x 1280 displays. The lower display can either be used as a touchscreen keyboard or covered with the magnetically attached keyboard for a more traditional laptop-style experience. We bet, that in 2023, we will see even more laptops of this form factor. 

