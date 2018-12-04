tech2 News Staff

Like every year around this time, Apple has announced its best of the year list. These selections highlight the best apps and games, music, movies, TV shows, podcasts, and books for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac, in the year 2018.

Best Apps 2018

iPhone and iPad apps

Apple has crowned Procreate Pocket as the best iPhone app for the year. The app costs Rs 399 on the India App Store and it allows users to create while on-the-go with just their iPhone. For the ones who know of the Procreate app for drawing on the iPad, this is the iPhone version of that.

The best app on the iPad, however, was awarded to Froggipedia, which has been developed by Mumbai-based e-learning company Designmate. This AR-based app allows users to dissect a frog without needing to kill an innocent creature in real life. The app costs Rs 299.

Other than that, Donut Country has been awarded the best iPhone game app of the year, and it costs Rs 399, whereas Gorogoa has been chosen as the best game app on iPad. Gorogoa also costs Rs 399.

Apple TV apps

On Apple TV, Sweat has been awarded as the app of the year. This app, which first became popular on the iPhone, and has eventually become the app of the year on Apple TV.

The game of the year on Apple TV though has been won by Alto’s Odyssey title.

Mac apps

On the Mac platform, Apple has awarded Pixelmator Pro as the app of the year, which costs Rs 3,099, and The Gardens Between as the game of the year, which costs Rs 1,599.

Most downloaded iOS apps of 2018

YouTube Instagram Snapchat Messenger Facebook Bitmoji Netflix Google Maps Gmail Spotify

Most downloaded iOS games of 2018

Fortnite Helix Jump Rise Up PUBG Mobile Hole.io Love Balls Snake VS Block Rules of Survival Roblox Dune!

Best Music of 2018

In addition to the best app selection, Apple has also released its “best music of the year” picks. Apple has awarded the 'Artist of the year' to Drake (say halaaaa!), breakout artist to Juice WRLD, song of the year to I Like It by Cardi B feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin, and album of the year to Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves.

In India, though, Atif Aslam's Dil Diyan Gallan was the most popular.

Top Songs on Apple Music in India in 2018

Badshah & Qaran - Tareefan Camila Cabello - Havana (feat. Young Thug) Ritviz - Udd Gaye (Bacardi House Party Sessions) Drake - God's Plan Ed Sheeran - Shape of You Zack Night & Jasmin Walia - Bom Diggy Diggy Maroon 5 - Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B) Charlie Puth - Attention Post Malone - rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)

Best Podcasts of 2018

Apple’s top podcasts award has been given to In The Dark, Slow Burn, The Daily, Serial, This American Life, and more.

In The Dark Caliphate The Dream Everything is Alive Slow Burn Dr. Death Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard Bubble Bundyville A Very Fatal Murder Wolverine: The Long Night Serial The Daily This American Life 99% Invisible

Best Movies of 2018

In India

Soorma Raazi Hichki Ocean’s 8 Deadpool 2 The Shape of Water Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle Justice League Tiger Zinda Hai Tomb Raider (2018)

In the US

Annihilation Black Panther Crazy Rich Asians Eighth Grade Green Book Hereditary Incredibles 2 Minding the Gap A Star is Born Won’t You Be My Neighbor

Best TV Shows of 2018

The Americans Atlanta Barry The Expanse The Good Fight The Good Place The Handmaid’s Tale Killing Eve The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Pose

Best Books of 2018