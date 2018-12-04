Tuesday, December 04, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Froggipedia, Fortnite, Cardi B's 'I Like it': Here's what made it to Apple's Best of 2018

What has been your 'best of 2018' list on iOS, Mac and Apple TV. Share with us!

tech2 News Staff Dec 04, 2018 16:16 PM IST

Like every year around this time, Apple has announced its best of the year list. These selections highlight the best apps and games, music, movies, TV shows, podcasts, and books for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac, in the year 2018.

Best Apps 2018

iPhone and iPad apps

Apple has crowned Procreate Pocket as the best iPhone app for the year. The app costs Rs 399 on the India App Store and it allows users to create while on-the-go with just their iPhone. For the ones who know of the Procreate app for drawing on the iPad, this is the iPhone version of that.

The best app on the iPad, however, was awarded to Froggipedia, which has been developed by Mumbai-based e-learning company Designmate. This AR-based app allows users to dissect a frog without needing to kill an innocent creature in real life. The app costs Rs 299.

Best of 2018!

Best of 2018!

Other than that, Donut Country has been awarded the best iPhone game app of the year, and it costs Rs 399, whereas Gorogoa has been chosen as the best game app on iPad. Gorogoa also costs Rs 399.

Apple TV apps

On Apple TV, Sweat has been awarded as the app of the year. This app, which first became popular on the iPhone, and has eventually become the app of the year on Apple TV.

The game of the year on Apple TV though has been won by Alto’s Odyssey title.

Mac apps

On the Mac platform, Apple has awarded Pixelmator Pro as the app of the year, which costs Rs 3,099, and The Gardens Between as the game of the year, which costs Rs 1,599.

Apple-presents-best-of-2018-Apps-12032018-min

Apple's best Apps of 2018.

Most downloaded iOS apps of 2018

    1. YouTube
    2. Instagram
    3. Snapchat
    4. Messenger
    5. Facebook
    6. Bitmoji
    7. Netflix
    8. Google Maps
    9. Gmail
    10. Spotify

Most downloaded iOS games of 2018

  1. Fortnite
  2. Helix Jump
  3. Rise Up
  4. PUBG Mobile
  5. Hole.io
  6. Love Balls
  7. Snake VS Block
  8. Rules of Survival
  9. Roblox
  10. Dune!

Best Music of 2018

In addition to the best app selection, Apple has also released its “best music of the year” picks. Apple has awarded the 'Artist of the year' to Drake (say halaaaa!), breakout artist to Juice WRLD, song of the year to I Like It by Cardi B feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin, and album of the year to Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves.

In India, though, Atif Aslam's Dil Diyan Gallan was the most popular.

Best Music of 2018 on Apple Music.

Best Music of 2018 on Apple Music.

Top Songs on Apple Music in India in 2018

  1. Badshah & Qaran - Tareefan
  2. Camila Cabello - Havana (feat. Young Thug)
  3. Ritviz - Udd Gaye (Bacardi House Party Sessions)
  4. Drake - God's Plan
  5. Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
  6. Zack Night & Jasmin Walia - Bom Diggy Diggy
  7. Maroon 5 - Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B)
  8. Charlie Puth - Attention
  9. Post Malone - rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)

Best Podcasts of 2018

Apple’s top podcasts award has been given to In The Dark, Slow Burn, The Daily, Serial, This American Life, and more.

  1. In The Dark
  2. Caliphate
  3. The Dream
  4. Everything is Alive
  5. Slow Burn
  6. Dr. Death
  7. Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
  8. Bubble
  9. Bundyville
  10. A Very Fatal Murder
  11. Wolverine: The Long Night
  12. Serial
  13. The Daily
  14. This American Life
  15. 99% Invisible

Best Movies of 2018

In India

  1. Soorma
  2. Raazi
  3. Hichki
  4. Ocean’s 8
  5. Deadpool 2
  6. The Shape of Water
  7. Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle
  8. Justice League
  9. Tiger Zinda Hai
  10. Tomb Raider (2018)
Best Shows and Movies of the year.

Best Shows and Movies of the year.

In the US

  1. Annihilation
  2. Black Panther
  3. Crazy Rich Asians
  4. Eighth Grade
  5. Green Book
  6. Hereditary
  7. Incredibles 2
  8. Minding the Gap
  9. A Star is Born
  10. Won’t You Be My Neighbor

Best TV Shows of 2018

  1. The Americans
  2. Atlanta
  3. Barry
  4. The Expanse
  5. The Good Fight
  6. The Good Place
  7. The Handmaid’s Tale
  8. Killing Eve
  9. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  10. Pose

Best Books of 2018

  1. Book of the Year: American Marriage
  2. Best Nonfiction: The Library Book
  3. Best Mystery: The Witch Elm
  4. Best Thriller: Light It Up
  5. Best Bio/Memoir: Educated
  6. Best Romance: Too Wilde to Wed
  7. Best Science Fiction/Fantasy: Spinning Silver
  8. Best Feel-Good Fiction: When Life Gives You Lululemons
  9. Best Literary Fiction: There There
  10. Best Young Reader Book: Harbor Me
tags



A(f)fair Warning | Ankita Shah


Top Stories

latest videos

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

also see

Amazon Echo

Amazon to allow Apple Music on its Echo smart speaker lineup starting 17 December

Nov 30, 2018

Spotify

Spotify expected to officially launch in India over the next six months: Report

Nov 28, 2018

Drake dominates Spotify and Apple Music as most-streamed artist of 2018 globally

Dec 04, 2018

Google

Google Play rolls out 'Best of 2018' list, Google Pay titled Fan Favourite in India

Dec 03, 2018

Zero the movie

Zero's Mere Naam Tu is an instant hit: Here's how you can download and make it your callertune

Nov 24, 2018

Waiting for the next Despacito: With a 'global smash' missing, 2018 highlighted genre preferences across the world

Dec 02, 2018

science

ISRO's GSAT-11

ISRO's heaviest satellite GSAT-11 launch on Ariane-5 rocket on 5 Dec: All you need to know

Dec 04, 2018

AI in Research

AI tool plows through past discoveries to aid cancer researchers find info quicker

Dec 04, 2018

OSIRIS-Rex

NASA's OSIRIS-REx lands on Bennu in agency's first asteroid sample-return mission

Dec 04, 2018

Satellite Launch

SpaceX rideshare successfully launches 64 satellites on twice-reused Falcon 9 rocket

Dec 04, 2018