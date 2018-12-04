tech2 News Staff Dec 04, 2018 16:16 PM IST
Like every year around this time, Apple has announced its best of the year list. These selections highlight the best apps and games, music, movies, TV shows, podcasts, and books for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac, in the year 2018.
Best Apps 2018
iPhone and iPad apps
Apple has crowned Procreate Pocket as the best iPhone app for the year. The app costs Rs 399 on the India App Store and it allows users to create while on-the-go with just their iPhone. For the ones who know of the Procreate app for drawing on the iPad, this is the iPhone version of that.
The best app on the iPad, however, was awarded to Froggipedia, which has been developed by Mumbai-based e-learning company Designmate. This AR-based app allows users to dissect a frog without needing to kill an innocent creature in real life. The app costs Rs 299.
Other than that, Donut Country has been awarded the best iPhone game app of the year, and it costs Rs 399, whereas Gorogoa has been chosen as the best game app on iPad. Gorogoa also costs Rs 399.
Apple TV apps
On Apple TV, Sweat has been awarded as the app of the year. This app, which first became popular on the iPhone, and has eventually become the app of the year on Apple TV.
The game of the year on Apple TV though has been won by Alto’s Odyssey title.
Mac apps
On the Mac platform, Apple has awarded Pixelmator Pro as the app of the year, which costs Rs 3,099, and The Gardens Between as the game of the year, which costs Rs 1,599.
Most downloaded iOS apps of 2018
- YouTube
- Snapchat
- Messenger
- Bitmoji
- Netflix
- Google Maps
- Gmail
- Spotify
Most downloaded iOS games of 2018
- Fortnite
- Helix Jump
- Rise Up
- PUBG Mobile
- Hole.io
- Love Balls
- Snake VS Block
- Rules of Survival
- Roblox
- Dune!
Best Music of 2018
In addition to the best app selection, Apple has also released its “best music of the year” picks. Apple has awarded the 'Artist of the year' to Drake (say halaaaa!), breakout artist to Juice WRLD, song of the year to I Like It by Cardi B feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin, and album of the year to Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves.
In India, though, Atif Aslam's Dil Diyan Gallan was the most popular.
Top Songs on Apple Music in India in 2018
- Badshah & Qaran - Tareefan
- Camila Cabello - Havana (feat. Young Thug)
- Ritviz - Udd Gaye (Bacardi House Party Sessions)
- Drake - God's Plan
- Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
- Zack Night & Jasmin Walia - Bom Diggy Diggy
- Maroon 5 - Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B)
- Charlie Puth - Attention
- Post Malone - rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)
Best Podcasts of 2018
Apple’s top podcasts award has been given to In The Dark, Slow Burn, The Daily, Serial, This American Life, and more.
- In The Dark
- Caliphate
- The Dream
- Everything is Alive
- Slow Burn
- Dr. Death
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Bubble
- Bundyville
- A Very Fatal Murder
- Wolverine: The Long Night
- Serial
- The Daily
- This American Life
- 99% Invisible
Best Movies of 2018
In India
- Soorma
- Raazi
- Hichki
- Ocean’s 8
- Deadpool 2
- The Shape of Water
- Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle
- Justice League
- Tiger Zinda Hai
- Tomb Raider (2018)
In the US
- Annihilation
- Black Panther
- Crazy Rich Asians
- Eighth Grade
- Green Book
- Hereditary
- Incredibles 2
- Minding the Gap
- A Star is Born
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor
Best TV Shows of 2018
- The Americans
- Atlanta
- Barry
- The Expanse
- The Good Fight
- The Good Place
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Killing Eve
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Pose
Best Books of 2018
- Book of the Year: American Marriage
- Best Nonfiction: The Library Book
- Best Mystery: The Witch Elm
- Best Thriller: Light It Up
- Best Bio/Memoir: Educated
- Best Romance: Too Wilde to Wed
- Best Science Fiction/Fantasy: Spinning Silver
- Best Feel-Good Fiction: When Life Gives You Lululemons
- Best Literary Fiction: There There
- Best Young Reader Book: Harbor Me