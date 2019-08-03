tech2 News Staff

International Friendship Day originally started off in Paraguay in the year 1958. However, it’s said that Friendship Day dates back to 1919 in the US. It’s an annual tradition of celebrating friendship by exchanging gifts and the more recent tradition of exchanging friendship bands.

Although there’s no single date across the world, most countries celebrate this occasion on different dates. Although the General Assembly of the United Nations had declared 30 July as International Friendship Day. However, India celebrates it on the first Sunday of August and this year, it falls on 4 August.

While you’re preparing to pack gifts and friendship bands for your friends, how about showing your long-distance friends some love over WhatsApp stickers. There will be a few stickers present by default that celebrates friends, but there are special friendship day stickers out there that can be manually downloaded from the App Store and Play Store.

Open the Play Store app and search for ‘WAStickerApps Friendship Day’. Here, ‘WAStickerApps’ is the keyword for Play Store that has to be used whenever you’re searching for any kind of WhatsApp stickers. On iOS devices, search with ‘Friendship Day stickers for WhatsApp’. After you hit the search button, a list of several sticker pack apps will be populated in the results.

After installing them, head over to WhatsApp and open a chat window. Tap on the emoji button on the bottom left and then the sticker button on the bottom. You’ll see a ‘+’ button on the top of right which will take you to the Stickers menu. Here, all your stickers will be populated and your installed stickers will appear under ‘My Stickers’.

While chatting, you can directly head over to the sticker menu as mentioned above and you’ll find your installed stickers for use. Your Friendship Day WhatsApp stickers are now ready to be used.

