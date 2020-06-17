Wednesday, June 17, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

France's COVID tracing app hard to link to others, EU official says

By Mathieu Rosemain PARIS (Reuters) - A coronavirus contact tracing app being introduced in France may not be able to connect with others across the European Union because it stores data centrally, EU Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager said on Tuesday. The EU has been hoping that apps developed by member states to track infections will be able to link up when people move within the bloc, mapping the virus's spread better and so creating more security for a revival of travel and tourism.


ReutersJun 17, 2020 00:16:50 IST

Frances COVID tracing app hard to link to others, EU official says

By Mathieu Rosemain

PARIS (Reuters) - A coronavirus contact tracing app being introduced in France may not be able to connect with others across the European Union because it stores data centrally, EU Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager said on Tuesday.

The EU has been hoping that apps developed by member states to track infections will be able to link up when people move within the bloc, mapping the virus's spread better and so creating more security for a revival of travel and tourism. Member states agreed technical standards for this on Tuesday.

But France's approach, which allows central location tracking but has also raised privacy concerns, differs from that of Germany, Italy and others, which log contacts by Bluetooth signal on individual smartphones only.

"It's somewhat more tricky to develop the technical standards for interoperability between decentralised systems, as I think will be the general rule, and the centralised system that France has been aiming for," Vestager told the French parliament in a videoconference.

Germany's app launched on Tuesday, following a standard put in place by Apple and Alphabet's Google -- whose iOS and Android operating systems run 99% of the world's smartphones.

France has also said that access to its centrally held data is a matter of sovereignty. Its app, "StopCovid", was launched on June 2 and about 1.5 million people have downloaded and activated it - roughly 2% of the population.

Development of the French app was led by the state research institute Inria, with support from French companies such as the telecoms firm Orange, the IT consulting group Capgemini and the software company Dassault Systèmes.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Google is sued in U.S. for tracking users' 'private' internet browsing

Jun 03, 2020
Google is sued in U.S. for tracking users' 'private' internet browsing
U.S. FAA chief to testify at Senate hearing on Boeing 737 MAX

Newstracker

U.S. FAA chief to testify at Senate hearing on Boeing 737 MAX

Jun 03, 2020
Oil up more than 3% ahead of OPEC+ meeting and on easing lockdowns

Newstracker

Oil up more than 3% ahead of OPEC+ meeting and on easing lockdowns

Jun 03, 2020
Senate Democrats ready bill condemning Trump on protesters

Newstracker

Senate Democrats ready bill condemning Trump on protesters

Jun 03, 2020
Wall Street closes up on signs of economic rebound

Newstracker

Wall Street closes up on signs of economic rebound

Jun 03, 2020
JBS sued over alleged violation of Brazil indigenous rights during pandemic

Newstracker

JBS sued over alleged violation of Brazil indigenous rights during pandemic

Jun 03, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020