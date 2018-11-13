Tuesday, November 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 13 November, 2018 10:32 IST

France, US tech giants launch the 'Paris call' initiative to fix internet threats

They urged world governments and companies to sign up to regulate the internet and fight threats.

France and US technology giants including Microsoft on 12 November urged world governments and companies to sign up to a new initiative to regulate the internet and fight threats such as cyber attacks, online censorship and hate speech.

With the launch of a declaration entitled the ‘Paris call for trust and security in cyberspace’, French President Emmanuel Macron is hoping to revive efforts to regulate cyberspace after the last round of United Nations negotiations failed in 2017.

In the document, which is supported by many European countries but, crucially, not China or Russia, the signatories urge governments to beef up protections against cyber meddling in elections and prevent the theft of trade secrets.

The Paris call was initially pushed for by tech companies but was redrafted by French officials to include work done by UN experts in recent years.

File image of French president Emmanuel Macron. Reuters

File image of French president Emmanuel Macron. Reuters

“The internet is a space currently managed by a technical community of private players. But it’s not governed. So now that half of humanity is online, we need to find new ways to organise the internet,” an official from Macron’s office said.

“Otherwise, the internet as we know it today — free, open and secure — will be damaged by the new threats.”

By launching the initiative a day after a weekend of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of World War One, Macron hopes to promote his push for stronger global cooperation in the face of rising nationalism.

In another sign of the Trump administration’s reluctance to join international initiatives it sees as a bid to encroach on U.S. sovereignty, French officials said Washington might not become a signatory, though talks are continuing.

However, they said large U.S. tech companies including Facebook and Alphabet’s Google would sign up.

“The American ecosystem is very involved. It doesn’t mean that in the end the U.S. federal government won’t join us, talks are continuing, but the US will be involved under other forms,” another French official said.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

also see

Facebook

Facebook to allow French regulators to examine how it combats online hate speech

Nov 13, 2018

NewsTracker

'Well why didn't you show up and pay your respects': Donald Trump under fire for skipping WWI centenary commemorations

Nov 11, 2018

NewsTracker

Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi on Twitter, claims govt treating cost of fighter jets like 'national secret'

Nov 11, 2018

ImagesOfTheDay

World leaders mark World War I centenary in Paris; French president Emmanuel Macron hosts ceremony

Nov 12, 2018

ShareWorthy

UN postal agency issues special Diwali postage stamp to commemorate festival of lights

Nov 07, 2018

NewsTracker

UN chief calls on international community to protect journalists, says killing of scribes should not be 'new normal'

Nov 02, 2018

science

Sewage Crisis

Conditions in Jammu highlight the sewage crisis underlying our Swachh Bharat

Nov 13, 2018

The Metric System

Dusty old kilogram may be upgraded this week to a more accurate unit of measurement

Nov 13, 2018

Gaganyaan

ISRO looking at pool of ten microgravity experiments for Gaganyaan Mission 2022

Nov 12, 2018

Wildlife

South African lion cubs born from artificial insemination in first for the species

Nov 12, 2018