Saturday, April 25, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

France, Germany in standoff with Silicon Valley on contact tracing

By Mathieu Rosemain and Douglas Busvine PARIS/BERLIN (Reuters) - A standoff between the two largest nations in the European Union and Silicon Valley escalated on Friday as Apple and Google rebuffed demands by France and Germany to back their approach to using smartphone technology to trace coronavirus infections. Countries are rushing to develop apps to assess the risk that one person can infect another with the coronavirus, helping to isolate those who could spread the COVID-19 disease. In Europe, most countries have chosen short-range Bluetooth 'handshakes' between devices as the best approach, dismissing the alternative of using location data pursued by some countries in Asia as intrusive


ReutersApr 25, 2020 00:18:22 IST

France, Germany in standoff with Silicon Valley on contact tracing

By Mathieu Rosemain and Douglas Busvine

PARIS/BERLIN (Reuters) - A standoff between the two largest nations in the European Union and Silicon Valley escalated on Friday as Apple and Google rebuffed demands by France and Germany to back their approach to using smartphone technology to trace coronavirus infections.

Countries are rushing to develop apps to assess the risk that one person can infect another with the coronavirus, helping to isolate those who could spread the COVID-19 disease.

In Europe, most countries have chosen short-range Bluetooth 'handshakes' between devices as the best approach, dismissing the alternative of using location data pursued by some countries in Asia as intrusive.

But a rift has opened up between countries led by France and Germany that want to hold personal data on a central server, and others that back a decentralized approach in which Bluetooth logs are stored on individual devices.

Apple and Alphabet's Google, whose operating systems run 99% of smartphones, have promised tweaks in May that would accommodate the decentralized approach. A trial version is due out next week.

That has added a political dimension to the standards-setting debate, with a senior French official saying it was time for Europe to stop caving in to pressure from the United States.

"The European states are being completely held hostage by Google and Apple," said the official, who is involved in coordinating efforts to develop a French contact-tracing app called StopCovid.

BACKGROUND CHECK

Although Bluetooth-based smartphone contact tracing is an untested technology and early results in countries like Singapore are modest, its development is already redefining the relationship between the state and individual.

Reversing a debate that normally pits privacy-conscious Europeans against a data-hungry U.S.-tech industry, it is Apple that has refused to allow Bluetooth monitoring of other devices to run in the background on its iPhones. Such monitoring would open the way to greater state surveillance, say privacy experts.

That creates a problem for France and Germany as now, for their apps to work, a phone would need to be unlocked and have Bluetooth running in the foreground - a drain on the battery and an inconvenience for the user.

Germany also called on Apple to support the app being developed by research group Fraunhofer HHI for the Robert Koch Institute, the federal agency that is coordinating the national health policy response to coronavirus.

"The federal government has great trust in the system that is being tested by Fraunhofer," government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer told a news conference. "With a decentralized system, you have to trust Apple and Google."

PRIVACY FIRST

Senior executives from Apple and Google said on Friday that they had jointly designed tools with the express goal of supporting decentralized contact-tracing apps they say provide the best privacy protection to users.

"Those privacy principles are not going to change," Gary Davis, Apple's global director of privacy and law enforcement requests, told a webinar hosted by the liberal Renew faction in the European Parliament.

"They are fundamental minimum privacy principles that are needed to make this work."

Dave Burke, vice president for engineering at Google, endorsed the decentralized DP-3T protocol developed by a Swiss-led team of researchers, calling it "the best privacy-preserving solution".

It was preferable, Burke said, to support a single standard to ensure that national contact tracing apps can talk to each other across borders.

"Trying to support more than one approach is going to add to the fragmentation, cause cross-border problems and really defeat the whole purpose," he said.

Switzerland plans to launch a Bluetooth app on May 11 based on DP-3T, which stands for Decentralised Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing. It was joined on Friday by Estonia, which also plans an app based on the DP-3T standard.

Austria's Red Cross, whose Stopp Corona contact tracing app was the first to go live in Europe last month and has been downloaded 400,000 times, said this week it would upgrade its architecture and was leaning towards adopting DP-3T.

(Additional reporting by Andreas Rinke; Editing by Keith Weir)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Austrian rail company looking to put up to 10,000 workers on short-time work

Apr 12, 2020
Austrian rail company looking to put up to 10,000 workers on short-time work
EU approves 50 billion euro Belgian state aid for coronavirus-hit firms

Newstracker

EU approves 50 billion euro Belgian state aid for coronavirus-hit firms

Apr 12, 2020
Mexico says Trump agreed to help it meet global oil cut target

Newstracker

Mexico says Trump agreed to help it meet global oil cut target

Apr 11, 2020
U.S. consumer prices post largest drop in five years amid coronavirus disruptions

Newstracker

U.S. consumer prices post largest drop in five years amid coronavirus disruptions

Apr 11, 2020
Economists see uneven jobs recovery, high U.S. unemployment through 2021

Newstracker

Economists see uneven jobs recovery, high U.S. unemployment through 2021

Apr 11, 2020
Crisis blocks Airbus plan for new A321 jet plant in France

Newstracker

Crisis blocks Airbus plan for new A321 jet plant in France

Apr 11, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020