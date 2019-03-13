Wednesday, March 13, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Foxconn rejects patent infringement lawsuit filed by Microsoft regarding royalties

Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, rose to global prominence as an assembler of iPhones.

Reuters Mar 13, 2019 12:47:42 IST

Taiwan’s Foxconn on Tuesday responded to a patent infringement lawsuit filed against it by Microsoft Corp, saying as a contract manufacturer, it has never needed to pay royalties for the U.S. company’s software.

Foxconn rejects patent infringement lawsuit filed by Microsoft regarding royalties

Foxconn.

Microsoft filed the complaint against Foxconn subsidiary FIH Mobile Ltd in the Northern District of California on Friday. It is claiming unpaid royalties for patents used in devices for clients including a top Chinese smartphone vendor.

Foxconn founder and Chief Executive Terry Gou told an impromptu news conference in Taipei that “patent infringement” is not an issue for his company, which “will suffer almost no any loss” as a result of the lawsuit.

Foxconn “has never paid any patent fees to Microsoft,” Gou said.

FIH could not immediately be reached for comment. In a statement, Microsoft said the legal action was related to the royalty reporting and audit terms of a contract it signed with Foxconn parent Hon Hai in 2013.

“Microsoft takes its own contractual commitments seriously, and we expect other companies to do the same,” the company said in a statement “Our working relationship with Hon Hai is important, and we are working to resolve our disagreement.”

Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, rose to global prominence as an assembler of Apple Inc’s iPhone.

It received notice of the lawsuit on Tuesday, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter, who was not authorized to speak with news media and so declined to be identified.

Gou was “furious” and will fight back, the person said.

In a Facebook post earlier on Tuesday, Gou questioned why a software company would not earn patent royalties from vendors that made use of software.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

also see

Microsoft

Microsoft Excel app faces wrath on Play Store for Surf Excel's latest TV advert

Mar 12, 2019
Microsoft Excel app faces wrath on Play Store for Surf Excel's latest TV advert
Skype for Web refreshed with new features like HD video calling, call record, more

Skype

Skype for Web refreshed with new features like HD video calling, call record, more

Mar 11, 2019
Unicode Consortium approve skin-tone emojis option for couples of colour

Emojis

Unicode Consortium approve skin-tone emojis option for couples of colour

Mar 09, 2019
Qualcomm takes Apple to court over patent issue ahead of major anti-trust lawsuit

Qualcomm

Qualcomm takes Apple to court over patent issue ahead of major anti-trust lawsuit

Mar 04, 2019
PlayStation 4 v6.5 firmware update will let you play games on your iPhone and iPad

Remote Play

PlayStation 4 v6.5 firmware update will let you play games on your iPhone and iPad

Mar 07, 2019
Apple acquires patents from the now defunct home security startup Lighthouse AI

Apple

Apple acquires patents from the now defunct home security startup Lighthouse AI

Mar 06, 2019

science
Moon's colourful mineral map revealed with 1,50,000 photographs of the Supermoon

Mineral Moon

Moon's colourful mineral map revealed with 1,50,000 photographs of the Supermoon

Mar 13, 2019
WHO launches strategy to fight 'inevitable' global flu pandemic in coming decade

Pandemic

WHO launches strategy to fight 'inevitable' global flu pandemic in coming decade

Mar 13, 2019
Frozen 28,000-year-old woolly mammoth cells come back to life, but only briefly

Woolly Mammoth

Frozen 28,000-year-old woolly mammoth cells come back to life, but only briefly

Mar 13, 2019
Nekton's Indian Ocean exploration mission makes historic undersea live broadcast

Ocean Exploration

Nekton's Indian Ocean exploration mission makes historic undersea live broadcast

Mar 13, 2019