Foxconn planning to set up components manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, will invest $200 million
A unit of Foxconn India is exploring setting up a components manufacturing unit in India's Tamil Nadu, and is currently in discussions with the MK Stalin government. The Taiwanese company plans to invest about $200 million in the project
Foxconn already has a presence in Tamil Nadu, near Chennai, where they currently assemble Apple’s iPhones.
Foxconn’s Tamil Nadu connect
Last week, the CEO of Foxconn Industrial Internet, Brand Cheng, and other company representatives held meetings with Tamil Nadu officials, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, to explore investment opportunities in the state.
As per reports from Reuters, the company presented a plan to invest an initial sum of $180-200 million in the facility. However, it remains uncertain whether the components produced at this new plant will be utilized for iPhones or other products manufactured by the company.
The proposed plant is scheduled to be completed by 2024, and there are potential plans for further investments, though a final decision has not been reached yet.
Foxconn also exploring options in Gujarat
Apart from Tamil Nadu, Foxconn is also in negotiations with Gujarat as it endeavours to venture into India’s semiconductor sector. Foxconn Chairman Young Liu is expected to deliver a speech at an annual semiconductor event organized by the Indian government this week.
Furthermore, the Karnataka state government also engaged in discussions with Foxconn about the company’s intention to invest $1.07 billion in establishing another new plant.
Meanwhile, Foxconn decided to withdraw from a $19.5 billion chips joint venture with Vedanta, stating that the project was not progressing as expected. Despite this, Foxconn affirmed its commitment to India, explaining that both parties recognized the challenges and external factors that hindered smooth progress in the joint venture.
Semicon India: Foxconn is planning to partner with TSMC and TMH to set up chip fabrication units
After the closure of its joint venture with Vedanta, reports have now emerged that Foxconn is planning to set up several semiconductor foundries and fab units in partnership with Taiwan's TSMC and Japan's TMH. TSMC is the world's largest chip maker
'Legal hurdles resolved, 300-acre of land will be given to Foxconn soon': Karnataka Minister MB Patil
Earlier this week, Foxconn terminated its joint venture with India’s Vedanta Group for chip production. Sources revealed that Foxconn has been in talks with TSMC and TMH for quite some time now