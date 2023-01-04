Wednesday, January 04, 2023Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Foxconn and Nvidia join forces to build self-driving vehicles, ECUs based on Nvidia's DRIVE Orin chip

This collaboration between Nvidia and Foxconn will help automakers keep their costs low and ramp up production and do research in a meaningful way to help develop better autonomous driving solutions.


Mehul Reuben DasJan 04, 2023 16:28:27 IST

NVIDIA corp and components manufacturer Foxconn has announced that they will be entering into a partnership to develop self-driving or autonomous vehicle platforms for car manufacturers. 

Foxconn and Nvidia join forces to build self-driving vehicles, ECUs based on Nvidia's DRIVE Orin chip

This collaboration between Nvidia and Foxconn will help automakers keep their costs low and ramp up production and do research in a meaningful way to help develop better autonomous driving solutions. Image Credit: AFP

Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn said that it will manufacture electronic control units or ECUs for cars based on Nvidia’s DRIVE Orin chip, which has been made specifically for computing in connected and autonomous vehicles.

The platforms as well as the ECUs will be supplied to automakers from all over the world, provided they are working on developing autonomous vehicles. This collaboration will be filling up a massive gap that automakers have had to deal with, as electric and autonomous car makers have struggled to keep their costs low and ramp up production or even research in a meaningful way.

Nvidia said its technology, which includes chips to process information from sensors in real time, will help Foxconn overcome some of those challenges.

It sees a market opportunity of $300 billion in the automotive sector and reported revenue of $251 million in the third quarter from the segment.

The chipmaker said the tie-up will allow it to scale efforts to meet the growing demand for chips made for autonomous and connected vehicles. Foxconn, which operates a vehicle manufacturing facility in Ohio, said its vehicles will contain ECUs based on DRIVE Orin and Nvidia’s DRIVE Hyperion sensors for autonomous driving.

Taiwan-based Foxconn makes electric vehicles for Lordstown Motors Corp, and also has a contract to make Fisker Inc’s second car, the PEAR model. It also manufactures several Apple products and is expected to make some major components of the Apple car as well, when they finally unveil the Apple Car and start selling it.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Foxconn Apple Factory

Foxconn's Zhengzhou iPhone plant in COVID-hit China close to resuming full production

Jan 03, 2023
Foxconn's Zhengzhou iPhone plant in COVID-hit China close to resuming full production
Centre clears PLI incentive for Padget Electronics, Foxconn India

NewsTracker

Centre clears PLI incentive for Padget Electronics, Foxconn India

Dec 21, 2022

science

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

NASA

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

Dec 28, 2022
Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022