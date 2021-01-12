FP Trending

Fox My Box has launched the Kitsun – the Fox PC – a one-of-a-kind Custom PC cabinet that is targeted mainly at the PC modding community, gamers and Performance PC enthusiasts in India. The components for the PC were provided by Taiwanese manufacturer and distributor of computer hardware Gigabyte. Studio 34 visualised and designed the aesthetics following the latest technologies in 3D design. Kitsun is powered by Ryzen Threadripper 3960X, which is built by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), an American multinational semiconductor company.

Speaking about the project, Ankush Khera, Founder & CEO Fox My Box stated that Kitsun has the potential to revolutionise the professional modding industry in India by allowing enthusiasts to re-imagine PC cabinets more vividly. According to the company, Kitsun, the Fox PC is based on Zen 2 Architecture with a base frequency of 3.8GHZ ranging all the way up to 4.5+ GHZ. It houses a Gigabyte 64GB RAM which can go up to 256GB, 3600 Mhz, Gigabyte AMD 5700 XT GPU, Aorus 850Watt power supply, 360 mm Custom liquid cooling, Aorus 1 TB gen4 SSD, and a stellar TRX40 Aorus Pro Wi-Fi motherboard.

The device is available at Rs 12 lakhs without the hardware.

The PC also hosts a premier graphic card that runs by joining two riser cables, something that has never been done on a working PC before.

Kitsun runs a custom loop with a 360 mm radiator for system cooling and uses a BYKSKI water block and a radiator to control peak temperature of around 50 to 52 Degrees at 100 percent load.