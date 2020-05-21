Thursday, May 21, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Four Democratic U.S. senators warn against Uber buying Grubhub

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Four Democratic lawmakers, led by Senator Amy Klobuchar, wrote to antitrust enforcers on Wednesday to warn that plans by Uber Technologies Inc , owner of Uber Eats, to buy rival online food delivery company Grubhub Inc would "raise serious competition issues" in many cities.


ReutersMay 21, 2020 02:16:10 IST

Four Democratic U.S. senators warn against Uber buying Grubhub

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Four Democratic lawmakers, led by Senator Amy Klobuchar, wrote to antitrust enforcers on Wednesday to warn that plans by Uber Technologies Inc , owner of Uber Eats, to buy rival online food delivery company Grubhub Inc would "raise serious competition issues" in many cities.

In their letter, the lawmakers said the deal would give Uber and Grubhub 48 percent of the U.S. market, while Doordash would have 42 percent. A merged Uber Eats and Grubhub would have 79 percent of the market in New York, 68 percent in Boston, 65 percent in Miami, 60 percent in Chicago and 51 percent in Atlanta.

"We have been hearing about the exorbitant fees that these online delivery app companies charge to restaurants, which are then forced to pass these excessive costs on to consumers," the lawmakers wrote. "It is particularly troubling that this merger is being contemplated during a pandemic, when consumer demand has increased and when restaurants are more desperate for revenue than ever."

News broke on May 12 that Uber had approached Grubhub with an offer for an all-stock deal. Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.

The letter from Klobuchar, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel, as well as Senators Patrick Leahy, Richard Blumenthal and Cory Booker was addressed to Makan Delrahim, head of the Justice Department Antitrust Division and Joseph Simons, head of the Federal Trade Commission. The two agencies ensure that mergers comply with antitrust law.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by David Gregorio)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

New York Times adds record digital subscribers, posts upbeat first-quarter results

May 07, 2020
New York Times adds record digital subscribers, posts upbeat first-quarter results
Baltic states to create 'travel bubble' as pandemic curbs eased

Newstracker

Baltic states to create 'travel bubble' as pandemic curbs eased

May 07, 2020
S&P 500, Dow drop as Trump casts doubt on China trade deal

Newstracker

S&P 500, Dow drop as Trump casts doubt on China trade deal

May 07, 2020
Occidental looks to raise cash, get debt under control

Newstracker

Occidental looks to raise cash, get debt under control

May 07, 2020
World shares mixed amid hopes for business pickup, oil slips

Newstracker

World shares mixed amid hopes for business pickup, oil slips

May 07, 2020
S&P 500, Dow drop as financial sector declines counter tech gains

Newstracker

S&P 500, Dow drop as financial sector declines counter tech gains

May 07, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020