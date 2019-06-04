tech2 News Staff

Fossil has finally launched its Sport Smartwatch range in India at a starting price of Rs 17,995.

The highlight of the smartwatch is the new Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset that it runs on, which claims to give the wearables a better battery life. The Sports Smartwatch will also come with the recently upgraded WearOS.

Google's new WearOS was expected to breathe new life into the way people interact with smartwatch, but we haven't seen too many manufacturers continue to work with the wearable-optimized operating system from Google. In fact, Fossil's Sport lineup is among a handful of smartwatches that run on WearOS.

Further, the Fossil Sport smartwatch comes with all the smarts like the integrated heart-rate sensor, NFC, GPS, and support for third-party apps and services. Additionally, the app comes pre-installed with Spotify and an emergency services app.

Justifying the ‘Sport’ in the moniker, the smartwatch is water-resistant to deal with body sweat and can handle minor water splashes too.

Besides that, the smartwatch is fuelled with 350 mAh battery, which as the company claims, can last you a day.

The Fossil Sports Smartwatch comes in two size variants, one with a 41 mm diameter dial, and the other with a 43 mm diameter dial. There are also six colour options in the watch, namely, grey, pink, red, blue, green and black

For a comfortable grip during workouts, the Sports Smartwatch watch also comes with a wide option for silicon straps.

