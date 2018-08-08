Wednesday, August 08, 2018 Back to
08 August, 2018

Fossil just launched two cool smartwatches, Q Venture HR and Q Explorist HR

Fossil Q Venture HR and the Q Explorist HR range from a $255 and $275 based on the type of band.

Watchmaker Fossil has launched its fourth generation of Fossil Q smartwatches and they look really cool. The two smartwatches - Q Venture HR and the Q Explorist HR range from a $255 (about Rs 17,500) and $275 (about Rs 18,900) based on the type of band that you might prefer. The types of bands are available in a metal chain, silicone and leather, and in a variety of colours.

In terms of design, what really makes these watches special is that they have 36 different watch faces for a customized look.  The Q Explorist has a 45mm stainless steel case and a 22mm strap size. The Q Venture HR has a 40mm case and an 18mm strap.

Fossil Q Explorist HR and Fossil Venture HR. Image: Tech2

Fossil Q Explorist HR and Fossil Venture HR. Image: Tech2

Both of them smartwatches come in stainless steel or gold.

Coming to the specifications, they have a 512 MB RAM with 4 GB internal storage. They also have a heart rate sensor, built-in GPS and are water resistant, so you can go swimming without taking them off.

Google’s Wear OS powers the watches, and this means that they are compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

What is a bummer is that the watches are still powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip that has been used in the smartwatch market for the past two years. According to a report by Wareable, a more powerful SoC by Qualcomm for watches is coming this year.

If you primarily want to track your fitness and activity, answer calls, check notifications and chat with the Google Assistant from time to time, this could be a good option, that also looks smart on your wrist. However, if you are someone, who want the best chip powering your watch, maybe wait for a while. The wait, we guess, ming be about a year-long though.

