Fossil Group launches 7 Next-Gen smartwatches in India starting from Rs 19,995

The Fossil watches are powered by Google Wear OS and Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Platform.

Indo-Asian News Service Dec 17, 2018 16:44 PM IST

Global lifestyle accessories giant Fossil Group on 17 December launched seven Next-Gen touchscreen smartwatches under its six brands for the tech-savvy millennials in the country.

Starting from Rs 19,995, the seven smartwatches are: Fossil Gen 4 Smartwatch Venture HR and Explorist HR for Fossil; Skagen Falster 2 for Skagen; Michael Kors Access Runway for Michael Kors; Emporio Armani Connected for Emporio Armani; A|X Armani Exchange Connected for Armani Exchange and Diesel Full Guard for Diesel.

"India has 47 percent of its population below 25. They understand technology very well," Johnson Verghese, managing director, Fossil India, told IANS.

Fossil Gen 4 Smartwatch Venture HR. Image: Fossil

"We have a unique space as young, tech-savvy, fashion-conscious and aspirational youth are backing us," Verghese added.

Powered with Wear OS by Google and running Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Platform, the new product line comes with features like touchscreen digital display, Bluetooth technology, wireless syncing and magnetic charging, compatibility with iOS 9.3+ and Android 4.4+ (excluding Go edition) and long battery life.

The smartwatches have features like heart rate sensor, GPS, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light and microphone.

"With the launch of next generation of smartwatches, we have amplified the technological features on the wrist while maintaining our aesthetically fashioned designs, creating an experience individual to each consumer", said Johnson Verghese, managing director.

The heart rate functionality was an important ask from consumers, said the company, adding that whether going for a run outside or hitting the gym, you can automatically track your heart rate during logged exercises with Google Fit.

The dials have heart rate integrated into the designs, to show users beats per minute on the watch face.

"Since our entry into the smartwatch market three years ago, it has been Fossil's mission to meld technology and design," added Gautam Sharma, vice president brand strategy-APAC.

New "untethered GPS" capabilities allow to track walks and runs, hikes, bike rides and more via Google Fit and third-party fitness apps. The added swim-proof functionality will help users track swim workouts, said the company.

