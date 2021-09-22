FP Trending

Fossil is all set to launch the new Gen 6 smartwatch in India, which succeeds the Gen 5 smartwatch. The smartwatch was first introduced in the US last month. The new Fossil watch is the first to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform, which ensures faster performance, improved responsiveness, and efficient power consumption.

Fossil Gen 6 features

It comes with a 1.28-inch touchscreen display and comes in two sizes: 42 mm and 44 mm. It has a stainless steel case, customizable dials and button functionality, and interchangeable straps and bracelets. The Fossil 6 comes with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage.

The watch runs WearOS 2.0 and can be upgraded to WearOS 3.0 that was launched recently. This can happen in 2022.

There's support for a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 monitor, a sleep tracker, and the ability to track various activities. The smartwatch also comes with a mic and a speaker to make and receive calls. On the connectivity front, it comes with Bluetooth 5.0 LE, WiFi, GPS, and NFC SE. The Gen 6 is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Johnson Verghese, Managing Director, Fossil Group, India, said, "On our journey to consistently create an ecosystem of wearables that offer a state-of-the-art experience, the next generation of our smartwatches offers a suite of upgraded competencies. And the Gen 6 is a true testament to innovation."

The Gen 6 is also claimed to get two times faster charging speeds and can attain a charge of 80 percent in 30 minutes. It supports a 4-pin USB fast charging with a magnetic puck. Additionally, it is swim-proof and allows people to listen to music and podcasts offline on Spotify.

Price and availability

The Fossil Gen 6 is priced between Rs 23,995 and Rs 24,995. It will be up for grabs via the Fossil website, Amazon India, and select retail stores. The pre-orders will begin from September 25 via the company's site.