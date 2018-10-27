Saturday, October 27, 2018 Back to
Reuters 27 October, 2018 10:34 IST

Fortnite receives $1.25 billion in funding from investors including KKR and Co inc

Fortnite developer Epic Games is valued at almost $15 billion as part of the new investment round.

Epic Games, the creator of video game sensation Fortnite, said on Friday it received $1.25 billion in funding from investors, including KKR & Co Inc, Iconiq Capital and Smash Ventures.

The Fortnite booth is shown at E3, the world's largest video game industry convention in Los Angeles, California. Image: Reuters

Fortnite, a sort of hybrid of “The Hunger Games” and “Minecraft,” drops 100 people onto an island to fight each other for survival.

The tactical tournament game, whose first version was released in 2017, has been called an industry “game-changer” by analysts as it signed up tens of millions of users for its last-player-standing “Battle Royale” format.

Epic Games is valued at almost $15 billion as part of the new investment round, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company declined to comment on its valuation or any plans to go public when contacted by Reuters.

Epic, which counts Tencent, Walt Disney Co and Endeavor among its minority shareholders, was estimated to be worth $4.5 billion by Jefferies analyst Tim O’Shea in May.

Rival video game makers Activision Blizzard, the creator of Call of Duty, and Grand Theft Auto owner Take-Two Interactive lost billions of dollars in market value earlier this year as investors took note of Fortnite’s ability to wring cash from players.

