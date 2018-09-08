It has finally happened. Possibly the two biggest gaming trends (from two completely different decades) have come together. Fortnite-maker Epic Games is now entering the board game arena, in partnership with Hasbro, the makers of Monopoly, to give us the most amazing mashup of the century — Fortnite Monopoly.

An article by The Sun has revealed that the two companies are coming together to add a little twist on the classic board game featuring a Fortnite setting, including and several notable changes to go along with it.

TBH, I have already dropped plans to play cards this Diwali, I am going to host Fortnite Monopoly get-togethers. (Let the deepest friendships be tarnished this season. JK!)

But what is Fortnite Monopoly, and how different is it from the traditional one?

The game is essentially modelled after the classic Monopoly, however, with a little changes added to it, to lure in the Fortnite fans as well.

But what are these changes you ask? Well instead of the Monopoly money, players will have hit-points while the last one standing will be declared the winner, similar to the Fortnite game. Then, the Community and Chance chests have been replaced with ‘Spikes’ and ‘Traps’.

Also, there will be a big change to the properties that you hop on, your regular ones will now be swapped with Fortnite locations. AND, instead of hotels, you will be building walls around you property.

When will Fortnite Monopoly be released?

Reportedly, the makers of the game have confirmed that the board game will be available starting 1 October, 2018. We also called up some local stores in India like Hamleys and Crosswords to find out the availability of the game here. While Crossword Noida and Delhi employee were clueless, a Hamleys Noida store manager told us that we can expect the board game to be available here soon after the global release.