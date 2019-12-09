Monday, December 09, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Former Infosys CFO Ranganath Mavinakere to head Murthy's family office — Catamaran Ventures

Mavinakere spent 18 years at Infosys and was its CFO for three years, making up the dream team that revived Infosys.


Pankaj MishraDec 09, 2019 11:07:03 IST

Former Infosys Chief Financial Officer and company veteran, Ranganath D Mavinakere, has joined N R Narayanamurthy’s family office Catamaran to lead its investments, sources said.

“Ranga is NRN’s longtime trusted lieutenant, and someone considered close to the family. He’s the best person to manage the family office,” said a person familiar with Mavinakere and the Murthy family.

Launched in 2009 with an initial corpus of $120 million from the Murthy family, Catamaran Ventures has investments in companies such as Hector Beverages (the maker of Paper Boat drinks), online insurer Acko and healthcare provider Wellspring. Catamaran also owns 76 percent in Cloudtail India, a joint venture with Amazon.com. Cloudtail is one of the biggest sellers on Amazon India platform.

Former Infosys CFO Ranganath Mavinakere to head Murthys family office — Catamaran Ventures

Ranganath D Mavinakere, has joined Catamaran ventures to lead its investments. Image credit: Getty

Mavinakere spent 18 years at Infosys, including three as its CFO. He was a part of the ‘dream team’ that was formed to revive Infosys when Murthy returned to the company in 2013 along with his son Rohan. Along with the Murthy duo, senior executives Mavinakere, HR Binod and Deepak Padaki were the key men running Infosys between June 2013 and June 2014. Mavinakere left Infosys in November 2018.

When Mavinakere resigned from Infosys, Murthy had described him as “one of the best CFOs" in India and a "rare individual.”

“He is everything the idea of Infosys has always stood for. His departure is an irreplaceable loss for Infosys at this critical juncture," Murthy had said in a statement.

Murthy and Mavinakere had not responded to emails sent on Sunday. We will update the story if we hear from them.

Another person added that Mavinakere, who is also an independent board member of HDFC Bank, will lead an overhaul of Catamaran Ventures including “a rethink of the family office’s startup investments.”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

HDFC Bank sets up six-member panel to find successor to managing director Aditya Puri

Nov 28, 2019
HDFC Bank sets up six-member panel to find successor to managing director Aditya Puri
HDFC Bank net banking and mobile banking app down for many users due to ‘technical glitch’

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank net banking and mobile banking app down for many users due to ‘technical glitch’

Dec 03, 2019
RBI policy: Bankers blame rising inflation for central bank keeping interest rates unchanged despite fall in growth

NewsTracker

RBI policy: Bankers blame rising inflation for central bank keeping interest rates unchanged despite fall in growth

Dec 05, 2019
Reliance Industries becomes first Indian firm to hit Rs 10 lakh cr m-cap-mark; share price hits record high of Rs 1,584 per piece

NewsTracker

Reliance Industries becomes first Indian firm to hit Rs 10 lakh cr m-cap-mark; share price hits record high of Rs 1,584 per piece

Nov 28, 2019
Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty inching towards 12,100-mark in early trade on foreign fund inflow, positive global cues

NewsTracker

Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty inching towards 12,100-mark in early trade on foreign fund inflow, positive global cues

Nov 27, 2019
Karvy case: SAT asks NSE to decide on revoking stock broker firm's license by 6 December

NewsTracker

Karvy case: SAT asks NSE to decide on revoking stock broker firm's license by 6 December

Dec 04, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmophere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmophere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019