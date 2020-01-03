Friday, January 03, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Former Google executive reveals why he left, says proposal for Human Rights Program was repeatedly rejected

Ross LaJeunesse says that he was 'sidelined' from the conversations regarding 'Project Dragonfly'.


tech2 News StaffJan 03, 2020 13:02:45 IST

Ross LaJeunesse, former Google head of International Relations, stepped down from his position in April 2019 but never revealed the reason for doing so. However, now, LaJeunesse has come clean about why he left the company.

In a blogpost on Medium, LaJeunesse says that he was "sidelined" from the conversations regarding the company's "Project Dragonfly". To recall, under Google's secret project, the company was trying to launch a censored search engine in China. In collaboration with a Beijing-based website called 265.com, Google had reportedly developed blacklists for blocking out certain categories, keywords from a probable Chinese search engine such as democracy, human rights, and peaceful protest.

(Also read: Google’s internal conflict with privacy team has led to the end of Project Dragonfly)

Former Google executive reveals why he left, says proposal for Human Rights Program was repeatedly rejected

Ross LaJeunesse. Image: Getty

LaJeunesse writes in the blog post, "I was alarmed when I learned in 2017 that the company had begun moving forward with the development of a new version of a censored Search product for China, codenamed 'Dragonfly'". The company had stepped back from China market earlier because the government demanded full access to the company's user data and wanted the company to fully co-operate to ensure that the Chinese users saw only that content that was "in line with the government".

He further said that when Google announced that it will set up a Google Center for Artificial Intelligence in Beijing, that is when he felt powerless. He writes, "it made it clear to me that I no longer had the ability to influence the numerous product developments and deals being pursued by the company."

(Also read: Google employees 'confused and angry' about censored search engine for China)

After this, he thought that if Google adopts country-wide Human Rights Program publicly, it would make them follow the human rights principles. But it did not pan out as he thought it would. He says, "Each time I recommended a Human Rights Program, senior executives came up with an excuse to say no." He says that because he was constantly "advocating for a human rights-based approach", he was "sidelined" from the ongoing conversations on whether the company should go ahead with "Project Dragonfly" or not.

According to him, "Just when Google needed to double down on a commitment to human rights, it decided to instead chase bigger profits and an even higher stock price."

He also saw an unhealthy work culture where "senior colleagues bullied and screamed at young women, causing them to cry at their desks". When he went to HR about this he was assured that it will be taken care of.

After that, he "accidentally got copied in an email from a senior HR director. In the email, the HR director told a colleague that I seemed to raise concerns like these a lot, and instructed her to 'do some digging' on me instead."

(Also read: Sundar Pichai to head Google's parent co, Alphabet Inc: The rise of a soft-spoken engineer from Chennai)

He was assured after this episode that he has been misunderstanding the situation and "was offered a small role in exchange for my acquiescence and silence."

LaJeunesse says that he was “re-orged out of a job” and left the company.

Fast-forward to present, he is running for the Senate as a Democrat in Maine.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google

French competition watchdog fines Google $167 million for opaque advertising rules

Dec 21, 2019
French competition watchdog fines Google $167 million for opaque advertising rules
Google rolling out ‘Watchlist’ feature in Search to add films and TV shows

Google Search

Google rolling out ‘Watchlist’ feature in Search to add films and TV shows

Dec 31, 2019
Alphabet grants Sundar Pichai $240 million stock awards over the next three years

Sundar Pichai

Alphabet grants Sundar Pichai $240 million stock awards over the next three years

Dec 21, 2019
Google Messages testing Facebook Messenger-like floating chat bubbles in Android 10

Android 10

Google Messages testing Facebook Messenger-like floating chat bubbles in Android 10

Dec 27, 2019
Google restricts Xiaomi access to Nest Hub, Assistant after it shows images from stranger's home

Xiaomi security camera

Google restricts Xiaomi access to Nest Hub, Assistant after it shows images from stranger's home

Jan 03, 2020
Google Pixel 4a renders show it may come with punch-hole display, 3.5 mm jack

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a renders show it may come with punch-hole display, 3.5 mm jack

Dec 31, 2019

science

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019