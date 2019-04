Reuters

(Reuters) - Google parent company Alphabet Inc said on Tuesday former chairman and chief executive officer of the internet search giant, Eric Schmidt, will step down from its board at the end of his term in June.

Alphabet said Robin Washington, chief financial officer of Gilead Sciences Inc, will join its board.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

