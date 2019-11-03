Sunday, November 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Ford Sync 4 gets Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition support

The new Ford Sync 4 system will be available on select Ford vehicles starting in 2020.


tech2 News StaffNov 03, 2019 12:38:46 IST

Ford Sync infotainment system has been updated to the fourth version, which brings features like wireless connections for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, support for screens as big as 15.5-inch, voice recognition, among others.

According to the official release on the update by Ford, there will be an always-on display feature, and the voice assistant on the system will be triggered by the Ford. So just say, "Hey Ford, open my contact book" or "Hey Ford, read out the new messages".

Ford Sync 4 gets Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition support

Ford Ecosport. (Representational image)

Besides that, the new update aims to give the users fewer cords and more wireless connectivity within the car.

Ford is also adding support for up to 15.5-inch displays in the car. Ford says, "On all-new available 12-inch screens, multi-tasking will be enabled by splitting the screen into larger and smaller windows. For example, if a customer wants to keep their navigation route on the screen while changing songs, they can choose to display the radio or other streaming music services in the smaller display area. Customers will be able to quickly scroll through nine different features to display as Information on Demand, making Sync 4 easier to use."

Ford Sync 4. Image: Ford

Ford Sync 4. Image: Ford

On larger 15.5-inch screens, Sync 4 features the addition of Adaptive Dash Cards. "Instead of having to navigate menus every time you want to launch an app, recently used or popular features are listed horizontally underneath the main portion of the screen in individual dash cards. These cards display helpful information such as the next step on your route, but they are interactive as well. You can pause or skip songs directly through the card instead of having to bring up your music player, and similarly you can view your phone status or hang up calls through the card as well."

Additionally, Ford says that navigation on Sync 4 is fully connected to and informed by the internet with maps that are frequently refreshed. Sync 4 also comes with optional navigation with the ability to share parking space availability and prices.

Using machine learning, Sync 4 will also make destination suggestions based on your previous navigation behavior and can even prompt you to make phone calls to people that you frequently speak to.

The new Ford Sync 4 system will be available on select Ford vehicles starting in 2020.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni



also see

Hollywood

After Martin Scorsese, Ken Loach criticises Marvel films: 'They're made as commodities like hamburgers'

Oct 22, 2019
After Martin Scorsese, Ken Loach criticises Marvel films: 'They're made as commodities like hamburgers'
Jon Favreau says veteran filmmakers Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola 'have earned the right to criticise' Marvel films

Hollywood

Jon Favreau says veteran filmmakers Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola 'have earned the right to criticise' Marvel films

Oct 23, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019