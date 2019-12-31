Reuters

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Monday reservations for the first edition of its electric sport utility vehicle, Mustang Mach-E, are full.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker unveiled the electric Mustang crossover on Nov. 17, and began taking reservations with a refundable deposit of $500.

More than 80% of U.S. customers are reserving Mach-E with an extended range battery, while about 55% opted for an all-wheel drive, Ford said. (https://ford.to/2u0BMOJ)

More than 25% of the reservations are from California, with nearly 30% of U.S. customers choosing Mach-E GT, the company said.

The Mach-E has become a high-profile test for a restructuring at Ford that has been marred by profit warnings, costly quality problems and the troubled launch this year of another important vehicle, the Ford Explorer sport utility.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Shounak Dasgupta)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.