Monday, November 05, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 05 November, 2018 14:32 IST

For 5G adoption, Indian government needs to create demand for it: Report

A special 5G incubation and startup programme may be launched to encourage startups to develop the ecosystem.

When it comes to 5G adoption in India, the government needs to play a big role as a consumer to make it a success, a report said on Monday.

The government needs to be proactive in demand generation as in the enablement of 5G in India, said the report from market research firm techARC.

"The government has a critical role in the demand generation in case of 5G services. The initial feasible use cases are expected to come from organisations including the government," said Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Principal Analyst, techARC.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with 5G network. Image: Weibo

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with 5G network. Image: Weibo

"The government's role is equally indispensable in the demand creation as in the technology enablement," he added.

According to the report, there is as important rural applicability of 5G as in urban areas and 5G can increase the digital presence in rural India.

"Make in India" should focus beyond smartphones as a lot of 5G device types will be required other than smartphones.

"Government should not haste in 5G auctions. The ecosystem does not seem to reap from it before 2020," said the report.

"Considering the preparedness of the telecom ecosystem, the optimal use of 5G can only start after 2020, which is when the spectrum auctions should take place," said Kawoosa.

A special 5G incubation and startup programme may be launched to encourage startups to develop the ecosystem for 5G, the report added.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

also see

IMC 2018

National Frequency Allocation Plan 2018 expected at India Mobile Congress: Report

Oct 25, 2018

5G

Tech Mahindra signs MoU with Japanese firm to set up 5G labs in Bengaluru, Tokyo

Oct 29, 2018

IMC 2018

IMC 2018: India’s 5G roadmap looks equal parts cool and creepy

Oct 25, 2018

Bharat Wi-Fi

Indian telcos to roll out 1 mn hotspots as part of Bharat Wi-Fi by Dec 2019

Oct 26, 2018

IMC

Ericsson, Jio jointly display 5G enabled connected car and VR driving at IMC 2018

Oct 26, 2018

IMC 2018

IMC 2018: Reliance Jio and Ericsson showcase 5G use-case on a driverless car

Oct 26, 2018

science

Air Pollution App

App to measures pollution levels created by Indian students wins global award

Nov 05, 2018

Space Station in 8K

NASA and ESA release 8K video to commemorate 18 years of life and science on the ISS

Nov 05, 2018

Stings & Needles

Smart syringe-needle inspired by insects promises painless, skin-friendly shots

Nov 05, 2018

Space Programme

A women-only team from Kyrgyzstan is pioneering the country's space programme

Nov 05, 2018