Foldable, affordable: Samsung is planning to make budget-friendly Flip and Fold devices

Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest smartphone maker, is considering introducing a more affordable foldable phone to its lineup. TM Roh, the company’s mobile business chief, disclosed their intention to accelerate the adoption of foldable phones by adjusting their pricing strategy, but acknowledged the challenges involved.

To achieve a budget-friendly foldable phone, Samsung is engaging in discussions with supply partners to find ways to reduce manufacturing costs without compromising essential features. The Galaxy Z Flip 5, launched for Rs 99,999, is currently the most popular option in the foldable category

By expanding their product range to lower price points, Samsung aims to directly compete with Apple Inc.’s mainstream iPhone range, which starts at $799. Previously, Samsung had positioned its foldable devices as premium and luxury products, even collaborating with fashion brand Thom Browne to enhance its premium image.

Despite the overall downturn in the smartphone market in the past year and a half, foldable phones have continued to gain popularity. Analysts’ estimates on their growth differ, with IDC forecasting nearly 50 million foldables shipped in 2027, while Counterpoint Research projects that number to reach 100 million in the same year. Counterpoint’s projections consider the potential launch of a foldable iPhone within the next two years, which could further boost the segment’s growth.

Samsung’s strategy revolves around two main tracks: maintaining its flagship foldables as premium devices and simultaneously lowering costs to offer more affordable options. This approach aims to solidify Samsung’s dominant market share. Chinese Android device manufacturers have also introduced their own foldable offerings, but their presence has primarily been limited to the domestic market.