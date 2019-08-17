tech2 News Staff

Flipkart announced that it was working on releasing its video streaming service in the coming months. And it looks like it’s officially beginning to bring the service starting with Android. A ‘Video’ section has appeared in the Android app along with an ‘Ideas’ section.

As reported by Gadgets 360, the latest Flipkart app on Android (version 6.17) has the new Video and Ideas section on the left sidebar. It can be accessed by tapping on the hamburger menu or three-dashed icon on the top-left corner of the app.

Currently, the video section has listed a lot of content from creators including Arre, Dice Media, TVF, and Voot according to the report. To begin, the app asks users to pick a minimum of three videos and based on them, you will be presented with a curated list of content of movies and TV shows. The playback interface is similar to other popular OTT services but there’s no option to download videos to watch them offline yet.

Flipkart also launched the ‘Ideas’ section that will serve as a discovery tool for customers for new products. Users have to select a minimum of five interests to kick off the curation. Following that, the app will list down several recommendations in the form of images, GIFs, videos, stories, quizzes, and polls.

