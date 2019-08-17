Saturday, August 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Flipkart’s ‘Video’ service rivalling Amazon India starts rolling out on Android

Flipkart also added an ‘Ideas’ section to help customers choose appropriate products from curated feeds


tech2 News StaffAug 17, 2019 10:48:27 IST

Flipkart announced that it was working on releasing its video streaming service in the coming months. And it looks like it’s officially beginning to bring the service starting with Android. A ‘Video’ section has appeared in the Android app along with an ‘Ideas’ section.

Flipkart’s ‘Video’ service rivalling Amazon India starts rolling out on Android

Flipkart. Image: Reuters

As reported by Gadgets 360, the latest Flipkart app on Android (version 6.17) has the new Video and Ideas section on the left sidebar. It can be accessed by tapping on the hamburger menu or three-dashed icon on the top-left corner of the app.

Currently, the video section has listed a lot of content from creators including Arre, Dice Media, TVF, and Voot according to the report. To begin, the app asks users to pick a minimum of three videos and based on them, you will be presented with a curated list of content of movies and TV shows. The playback interface is similar to other popular OTT services but there’s no option to download videos to watch them offline yet.

Flipkart also launched the ‘Ideas’ section that will serve as a discovery tool for customers for new products. Users have to select a minimum of five interests to kick off the curation. Following that, the app will list down several recommendations in the form of images, GIFs, videos, stories, quizzes, and polls.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Here’s how you can create killer looks for your next vacay without going for a massive shopping haul

Aug 07, 2019
Here’s how you can create killer looks for your next vacay without going for a massive shopping haul
Flipkart to launch a free video streaming service before Diwali to take on Amazon

Flipkart

Flipkart to launch a free video streaming service before Diwali to take on Amazon

Aug 05, 2019
5 fashion staples that need to be a part of your capsule closet. Bye, bye wardrobe woes!

5 fashion staples that need to be a part of your capsule closet. Bye, bye wardrobe woes!

Aug 07, 2019
4 bloggers you need to follow to get the perfect inspiration for building a capsule wardrobe

4 bloggers you need to follow to get the perfect inspiration for building a capsule wardrobe

Aug 07, 2019
Flipkart National Shopping Days: Best deals on Redmi Note 7S, Oppo K1 and more

Flipkart National Shopping Days

Flipkart National Shopping Days: Best deals on Redmi Note 7S, Oppo K1 and more

Aug 06, 2019
Govt proposes guidelines for e-tailers, plans national e-commerce policy for sector's holistic growth

NewsTracker

Govt proposes guidelines for e-tailers, plans national e-commerce policy for sector's holistic growth

Aug 06, 2019

science

IIT researchers 3D print human organs, implants using bio-ink made from Muga silk

3D Bioprinting

IIT researchers 3D print human organs, implants using bio-ink made from Muga silk

Aug 16, 2019
Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Scientific Research

Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Aug 13, 2019
Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Perseids

Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Aug 13, 2019
Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Elephant Day

Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Aug 12, 2019