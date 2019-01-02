Wednesday, January 02, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Flipkart's delivery unit Ekart allegedly fired over 300 seasonal workers: Report

Flipkart says these workers were hired for a limited duration during the festive time.

Press Trust of India Jan 02, 2019 07:37 AM IST

Online sellers' representative body AIOVA on Monday alleged that Flipkart's delivery unit Ekart has fired about 300 seasonal workers, but the Walmart-backed e-tailer said such workers were hired through local third-party vendors for limited duration especially during festive time.

In a tweet, the All India Online Vendors Association said: "Employment practices of Ekart, owned by Flipkart and Walmart $wmt under scrutiny. 300 seasonal workers fired in Kheda. Lot of sellers blacked out. 100 years ago MK Gandhi started first Satyagraha from Kheda".

Flipkart. Image: Reuters

Flipkart. Image: Reuters

Flipkart in a statement said it continues to work with many reputed local third-party vendors who support in temporary staffing solutions to cater to festive demands.

"In cases where we have to reduce our contractual employee strength (contracted by the vendor), we do offer pre-agreed-upon severance packages, which has been the case here as well. We are working closely with our third-party vendors to ensure that they fulfil their obligations, statutory or otherwise, with full fairness," the statement added.

Flipkart said it remains committed to be a partner with Gujarat to foster inclusive growth in the state.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet
Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2

also see

NewsTracker

Govt tightens norms for e-commerce firms, bars them from entering into agreement for exclusive sale of products

Dec 26, 2018

NewsTracker

Flipkart focussed on bringing next 200 mn Indians into e-commerce fold; betting big on grocery, furniture: CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy

Dec 19, 2018

E-commerce India

India to ban Amazon, Flipkart from entering exclusive agreements with sellers

Dec 27, 2018

InMyOpinion

New e-commerce policy aids smaller players by breaking unholy nexus between marketplace and affiliate sellers

Dec 27, 2018

Amazon

Amazon to lower some fees it charges third-party sellers on its marketplace

Dec 21, 2018

e-commerce

Indian government to announce a new draft e-commerce policy in a few weeks

Dec 28, 2018

science

Artificial Intelligence

Researchers create AI worker so real it even cheats when given tough tasks

Jan 02, 2019

Biosensor

Biosensor, app developed by IIT researchers can help anyone detect, quantify bacteria

Jan 02, 2019

Food Allergies

Why more people today are experiencing severe food allergies than ever before

Jan 02, 2019

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 moon mission delayed a third time, new launch date unclear

Jan 02, 2019