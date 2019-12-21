FP Studio

Have you ever spent too much time considering if a purchase is right for you only to have it run out? Well, this is your last chance to grab the best offers of the year. Flipkart just announced its annual three-day sale will kick off on December 21st. Ending on December 23rd, just before Christmas, this is your best option to seize superb deals on lightning-fast mobile phones, laptops. refrigerators, HD-ready televisions, and smartwatches at throwaway prices!

Mobile Offers

Snap up the VFM Redmi 8A with Dot Notch Display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 and Wireless FM Radio for just Rs 6,499 or grab the Redmi Note 7 Pro with 48MP AI Dual camera, Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 675 processor and Qualcomm®️ Quick Charge™️4 earlier priced around the 12-13k mark for a staggering Rs 9,999 only. Early birds can also get an unmatched deal on the iPhone 11 Series - starting from 64,900 only. With an A13 Bionic chip, dual-camera, all-day battery life and Liquid Retina LCD this can easily be the ultimate smartphone to own this year. But giving you almost as much bang for the far less Rs 37,999 is the Asus ROG 2 with a snapdragon processor and 6000mAh battery to keep your phone juiced all day. With deals this good, you’d better make your list and check it twice!

Click here for more mobile deals.

Deals on Large & Small Appliances

Moving into a new home and thinking of kitting out the house for the New Year 2020? Step in to the future with an Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO+UV) with Penta Purification Process, in-tank UV sterilization, and smart app connectivity for Rs 11,999. Quick showers are no problem with the Bajaj three-litre instant water geyser in Flora or White. At just Rs 2,749, this geyser with a thermoplastic outer body is corrosion resistant and equipped with fire retardant cables. But that’s not all. A 265L 4 Star Whirlpool refrigerator with intellisense inverter compressor and 4-star energy rating will serve all your chilling needs more efficiently at the fantastic price of Rs 22,990. Happy new home, indeed!

Complete your living room with an HD-ready, Xiaomi Mi 32-inch LED Smart TV. Powerful 20W stereo speakers, built in Play Store Chromecast, PatchWall with 14+ partners and Google Assistant - what more can you ask for besides the amazing sale price of just Rs 11,999* (including Rs 500 off on prepaid transactions). Shoppers can even pick up a Fully Automatic IFB 6 Kg Front-loading washing machine at the excellent price of only Rs 19,990.

Click here to check out more TV & Appliances deals.

Exciting Electronics

Not in the market for phones or televisions, use the opportunity to upgrade your laptop to the ultrathin and portable Acer Swift 3 with a Core i5 8th Gen with a dedicated 2GB graphics card. Powered by SSD, it boots up quicker, has a long-lasting battery life and will be on sale for an impressive Rs 44,990.

Christmas gifts for your honey don’t come cheap unless you’re shopping at the Flipkart Year End Sale. Gift your sweetheart a set of JBL C100TWS wireless earphones for just Rs 3,999 or the Samsung Galaxy Watch (Rs 19,999) which has all the benefits of a smartwatch paired with the retro feeling of an analogue watch in a cool package.

Click here for more deals on electronics.

Remember big name brands or pocket-friendly newbies, there’s something at this sale for everyone. This is your final chance to get that something special you’ve worked so hard for all through the year. So, hurry up, go online and SHOP NOW!

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.