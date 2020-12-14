Monday, December 14, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Flipkart Wholesale sold goods worth Rs 34,170.5 crore, up by 11.8 percent in the financial year 2020 as compared to financial year 2019

Loss during the financial year 2020 went down by 22.3 percent to Rs 3,150.3 crore from Rs 3,853.3 crore in the financial year 2019.


TechSamvadDec 14, 2020 17:03:01 IST

Flipkart has recently opened up its B2B (Business-to-Business) marketplace Flipkart Wholesale to MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) and small scale Kirana stores in a move to scale up and gain access to a larger consumer base across India. The B2B arm of the Indian e-commerce giant did steady business during the financial year 2019-2020. It sold goods worth Rs 34,170.5 crore in FY20, up by 11.8 percent as compared to sales of Rs 30,571.2 crore it achieved during FY19. This is according to reports by entrackr.

The company recorded another Rs 439.6 crore in non-operating income, which includes interest and gain from financial instruments. Such collections also jumped by 20.86 percent from Rs 363.7 core earned in FY19. The primary revenue of the B2B arm comes from the sale of goods to other e-tailers who in turn sell these goods on Flipkart’s online marketplace.

The company held inventories worth Rs 2,963.6 crore at the end of March 2020. On average, it managed to replace the stock in less than a month during FY20.

Further, rent and warehousing costs went up by 33.2 percent to Rs 158.5 crore during FY20 from Rs 119 crore spent in FY19 as the company accommodated for increased scale of operations. It spent 25.5 percent more on employee-related costs as well which increased from Rs 246.2 crore in FY19 to Rs 309 crore during FY20.

Flipkart Wholesale’s holding entity mostly handled advertisement and promotions expenditure and the B2B arms spent Rs 13.8 crore on such expenses, down by 27 percent from nearly Rs 19 crore spent in FY19.

Another Rs 55.1 crore was recorded as miscellaneous expenses, pushing the total expenditure incurred by the company in FY20 to Rs 37,760.4 crore. It recorded an 8.6 percent increase from Rs 34,770.2 crore in FY19.

The company spent Rs 1.1 to earn a single rupee of operating revenue and its net cash outflow from operations went down by 17.6 percent to Rs 3,125.6 crore in FY20 from outflows of Rs 3,791.9 crore in FY19.

Loss during FY20 went down by 22.3 percent to Rs 3,150.3 crore from Rs 3,853.3 crore in FY19 while EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) margin has improved by 320 BPS (Basis Points) to -8.9 percent in FY20 as compared to -12.1 percent in the previous fiscal.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Infra.Market

Mumbai-based Infra.Market bags $20 million in Series B funding from Evolvence, Sistema

Dec 11, 2020
Mumbai-based Infra.Market bags $20 million in Series B funding from Evolvence, Sistema
Flipkart India revenue up 12 percent in the financial year 2020 even as losses drop 18 percent

Flipkart

Flipkart India revenue up 12 percent in the financial year 2020 even as losses drop 18 percent

Dec 02, 2020
PhonePe raises $700 million in a new funding round led by Walmart, becomes a separate entity

PhonePe

PhonePe raises $700 million in a new funding round led by Walmart, becomes a separate entity

Dec 04, 2020
CAIT seeks strict action against Amazon in letter to ED, claims predatory pricing caused misery to small traders

NewsTracker

CAIT seeks strict action against Amazon in letter to ED, claims predatory pricing caused misery to small traders

Dec 07, 2020
Stop banks from offering cashbacks on online purchases, CAIT demands in letter to Nirmala Sitharaman

NewsTracker

Stop banks from offering cashbacks on online purchases, CAIT demands in letter to Nirmala Sitharaman

Nov 30, 2020
Moto G9 Power with a triple rear camera setup to launch tomorrow in India

Moto G9 Power

Moto G9 Power with a triple rear camera setup to launch tomorrow in India

Dec 07, 2020

science

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020
SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Spaceflight

SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Dec 10, 2020
Ocean like no other: Southern Ocean’s rich ecology, significance for global climate

Marine Ecology

Ocean like no other: Southern Ocean’s rich ecology, significance for global climate

Dec 09, 2020
Covid-19 immunity: ‘Natural immunity’ from Covid-19 infection better than a vaccine?

Covid-19 Immunity

Covid-19 immunity: ‘Natural immunity’ from Covid-19 infection better than a vaccine?

Dec 09, 2020