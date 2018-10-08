Monday, October 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 08 October, 2018 08:24 IST

Flipkart ties up with Bajaj Allianz to begin insuring phones from 10 October

Flipkart secured a corporate agent license from Bajaj Allianz to provide insurance to its customers.

Leading e-tailer Flipkart on Sunday said it had tied up with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance to offer insurance to products like mobiles bought on its online shopping platform from 10 October.

"We will offer customised insurance solutions to power our complete mobile protection programme for all leading mobile brands sold on our platform with Bajaj Allianz," said the city-based company in a statement here.

The decade-old company, in which world retail giant Walmart acquired a majority stake in May, secured a corporate agent license from Bajaj Allianz to provide insurance to its customers.

Flipkart logo seen on a building in Bengaluru. Image: Reuters

Flipkart logo seen on a building in Bengaluru. Image: Reuters

Walmart completed an acquisition of 77 percent equity stake in Flipkart for $16 billion on 18 August.

Touted to be the first, the insurance will be in cash payout option or free pick-up, service and drop convenience to customers.

"The insurance will be available from October 10, coinciding with our 'The Big Billion Days' festival offer to serve customers who shop during the event," said the statement.

Global market intelligence firm IDC estimated that the smartphone market in India would continue to grow in double-digit in 2018, with Flipkart's share of online phone sales at 65 percent.

"Insurance is our logical next move in providing consumers with after-sales care for their phones. The plan, from purchase to claim, will be integrated into our online platform," said Flipkart Senior Vice-President Ravi Garikipati in the statement.

Consumer data insights and tech will enable insurance partners to underwrite better and help in improving operating efficiencies for new-age products.

According to a study, 36 percent of mobile phone users across the country own smartphones. The worry for customers is damaging their screens or having their phone stolen.

"Other than the warranties offered by manufacturers, there are no micro-insurance offerings for customers," asserted the statement.

Bajaj Allianz Chief Executive Tapan Singhel said the partnership with Flipkart to give complete protection plan would add value to the e-tailer's customers.A

"Customers will be able to purchase the insurance when buying the mobile phone at a nominal price starting from Rs 99. The policy will activate from the day of delivery," added the statement.

The insurance plan, valid for a year, covers accidental, screen, liquid damage and theft.

For claims, a customer will have a choice to return the phone for fixing or opting for a cash payout that will be deposited in his/her bank account.

As the country's largest e-commerce player, the 11-year-old Flipkart group includes Myntra, Jabon and PhonePe. It offers 80 million products in 80 categories.

In fiscal 2017-18, Flipkart recorded Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of $7.5 billion and net sales of $4.6 billion, representing 50 percent year-on-year growth.

With over one-lakh sellers, Flipkart offers about 80 million products across 80 categories, including smartphones, books, media, consumer electronics, furniture, fashion and lifestyle.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review
What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science
Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

also see

NewsTracker

Flipkart forays into insurance space with Bajaj Allianz, to offer smartphone protection from 10 October

Oct 08, 2018

Partnered

The Honor 9N might just be the selfie camera that every smartphone user in India needs

Oct 01, 2018

NewsTracker

Amazon expects festive season sale to jump two to five times; confident of clocking strong growth

Sep 28, 2018

NewsTracker

Flipkart to kick-off festive sale from 10 October; major e-commerce players get ready to grab large pie of sale

Sep 25, 2018

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: BJP, Congress to battle it out in MP and Rajasthan; red alert issued in Tamil Nadu, Kerala; day's top stories

Oct 06, 2018

NewsTracker

Flipkart may appoint new group CEO in place of Binny Bansal; Walmart considering internal and external candidates for position

Sep 24, 2018

science

Climate Change

UN's IPCC climate report coming out this week: Here’s all you need to know

Oct 07, 2018

IISF highlights

IISF 2018: Highlights from day two at the 4th India Science Festival in Lucknow

Oct 07, 2018

IISF 2018

IISF 2018 Day 2: Science community discusses ways to connect science with society

Oct 07, 2018

SpaceX

SpaceX and Boeing to carry out human spaceflights in mid 2019, confirms NASA

Oct 07, 2018