tech2 News Staff

Flipkart concluded its Mobile Bonanza sale yesterday, and within a couple of hours the leading e-retailer has kicked off yet another smartphone sale. The 'Qualcomm Snapdragon Days' sale as it is called has begun today and will continue till 31 March.

The three-day sale brings discounts, offers and deals on a wide range of Snapdragon-powered smartphones including Google Pixel 3, Xiaomi Poco F1, Asus Zenfone 5Z and Realme 2 Pro. In addition, Flipkart has tabled exchange benefits, no cost EMI and bank offers on these smartphones as well. In case you have missed grabbing a good deal during the Mobile Bonanza sale, you can pick one now on Flipkart. Here’s the list of smartphones available at a discounted price during the three-day Snapdragon Days sale.

Google Pixel 3 at Rs 57,999 for the 4 GB RAM model

Google’s current flagship model Pixel 3 houses the high-end mobile platform Snapdragon 845. The phone employs the best camera and offers a host of interesting features — HDR+, Night Sight and Super Res Zoom that allows for capturing brilliant photos in varied lighting conditions. The Google Pixel 3 is currently listed on Flipkart at an offer price of Rs 57,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model against its recent online price of Rs 59,990 on Flipkart). A discount of up to Rs 2,000 on a premium phone seems like a decent deal given that you the get the best camera and software for nearly half a price of Apple’s iPhone XS Max.

Xiaomi Poco F1 starting at Rs 17,999

Xiaomi’s affordable flagship phone the Poco F1 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 17,999 for the base model. Additionally, prospective buyers can get no-cost EMI and 5 percent instant discount EMI transactions on Axis Bank credit card.

In case you don’t want to spend much on a smartphone but are looking for a device with powerful processing hardware and a decent camera, then the Poco F1 can be a good option. The phone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 and features 12 MP + 5 MP dual rear cameras. It packs a 4,000 mAh battery and supports Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0

Asus Zenfone 5Z starting at Rs 21,999

Asus has partnered with Flipkart for the ongoing Snapdragon Days sale and is offering up to Rs 3,000 off on all the variants of the Zenfone 5Z. During the sale, the Zenfone 5Z will be up for grabs at an offer price of Rs 21,999 for the 6 GB RAM/64 GB storage model. The 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage model will be available at Rs 24,999, while the high-end variant with 8 GB RAM/256 GB storage can be bought at Rs 28,999. A 5 percent instant discount is also available on EMI with Axis Bank credit card.

Similar to the Pixel 3 and Poco F1, the phone has the powerful Snapdragon 845 SoC sitting under the hood. It sports a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 12 MP camera and an 8 MP (wide-angle) camera.

Realme 2 Pro at Rs 11,990

Realme’s mid-range device, the Realme 2 Pro will also bag discount during the Snapdragon Days sale period. The base variant of the Realme 2 Pro with 4 GB RAM will be available at an offer price of Rs 11,990. Consumers can avail an instant discount and an additional 5 percent discount on Axis Bank credit cards.

The Realme 2 Pro features Qualcomm’s capable chip, the Snapdragon 660 that manages to handle day-to-day tasks with ease. It features a near bezel-less dew-drop style 6.3-inch full HD+ display. The phone features 16 MP + 2 MP dual rear cameras and a 16 MP front-facing camera.

Nokia 6.1 Plus at Rs 13,999

Nokia’s mid-range smartphone, the Nokia 6.1 Plus also gets a discount of Rs 1,000. The phone will be available at Rs 13,999 during the Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale. The glass-encased Nokia phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor and paired with 4 GB RAM, 64 GB onboard storage. It features a 5.8-inch full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone is fuelled by a 3,060 mAh battery.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.