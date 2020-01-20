tech2 News Staff

With Republic Day ahead of sale, both Amazon and Flipkart are hosting sales with discounts on various products. Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale began on 19 January and will go in till 22 January. Flipkart's sale, called The Republic Days sale 2020, also started on 19 January and will be on till 22 January.

During the sale, Flipkart is offering 10 percent instant discount to ICICI Bank credit card holders and Kotak Bank debit and credit card users.

Here are the best deals on smartphones during the sale:

Apple iPhone XS

During the Flipkart sale, the 64 GB variant of iPhone XS is selling at Rs 49,999. You can also get an additional discount of up to Rs 14,050 on exchange.

Xiaomi Redmi K20

Down from its launch price of Rs 22,999, the Xiaomi Redmi K20 is selling at Rs 19,999 during the sale. That's a discount of 13 percent.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL

The Pixel series from 2018 is also available at a good discount. The Google Pixel 3a 64GB variant is down to Rs 27,999 from Rs 39,999. On exchange, you can get up to Rs 14,000 off in addition to the discount.

On the other hand, Google Pixel 3a XL's (review) 64GB model is down to Rs 32,999 during the sale.

Black Shark 2

If you are looking for a gaming smartphone, Black Shark 2 (review) is selling at a 34 percent discount at Rs 29,999. The smartphone was originally launched at Rs 45,999.

Asus 6Z

Down from Rs 35,999, last year's Asus 6Z (review) is available at Rs 27,999 during The Republic Days sale 2020 on Flipkart. The discount is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the smartphone.

Flipkart is also offering an instant discount worth up to Rs 14,050 on exchange

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo's 2019 smartphone – Vivo Z1 Pro – is available at Rs 12,990, down from Rs 15,990. On exchange, you can also get an additional discount of up to Rs 10,750 on the purchase of the smartphone.

