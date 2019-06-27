Thursday, June 27, 2019Back to
Flipkart's Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale goes on until 30 June; here's the best deals

During Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale, Google Pixel 3a is being sold at a discount of Rs 4,000 and is available at Rs 35,999.

tech2 News StaffJun 27, 2019 19:09:12 IST

Flipkart's "Qualcomm Snapdragon Days" is now live for buyers to catch some good deals for smartphones. Currently, it's ongoing and it will run until 30 June. The e-commerce platform is providing 50 percent discount on complete mobile protection and offers on big brands such as Asus, Realme, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung and so on.

Here are the best deals on selling smartphones that you would not want to miss.

Offer on Google Pixel 3a

Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 4,000, so the Google Pixel 3a is now available at Rs 35,999. It has a 5.6-inch full-HD+ display that's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset and comes in 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

Flipkarts Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale goes on until 30 June; heres the best deals

The Google Pixel 3a XL. Image: Omkar G

It is equipped with 3,000 mAh battery which supports 18 W fast charging. It is available in White and Black colour variants.

Offer on Asus Max Pro M1

Asus Max Pro M1 (Review) which was previously priced at Rs 12,999 is now available at Rs 8,499 during this sale. It comes in three colour variants — grey, black, and blue. There's only one RAM and storage variant of 4 GB + 64 GB.

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 720

The Asus Max Pro M1 comes with a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa Core Processor. In terms of battery, the smartphone comes with 5,000 mAh battery capacity.

Offer on Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) is also getting a discount of Rs 1,000. This Redmi phone was originally priced at Rs 17,999 and now is available at Rs 16,999. The discount is available in three colour variants — neptune blue, space black, and nebula red, along with a single RAM and storage variant of 6 GB + 128 GB.


Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display and is packed with 4000 mAh battery capacity. The smartphone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Processor.

Offer Oppo R17 Pro

Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale is also offering a heavy discount and is now available at Rs 29,990. It was earlier priced at Rs 40,990 in India. The discount is now available at two colour variants — emerald green and radiant mist. The RAM and storage configuration is 8 GB + 128 GB.

The Oppo R17 Pro was launched in China back in Auguist. Image: Oppo China

The Oppo R17 Pro was launched in China back in Auguist. Image: Oppo China

Featuring a 6.4-inch display, the Oppo R17 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 710 chipset and a battery capacity of 3,7000 mAh.

Offer on Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi's Poco F1 (Review) is now available at Rs 17,999 in India during the sale. The smartphone comes in several colour variants — red, black, blue, and buyers can also get the armoured edition.

The discounted RAM and storage variants of Xiaomi Poco F1 include — 6 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 256 GB. The Xiaomi Poco F1 sports a 6. 18-inch display and a 4,000 mAh battery capacity. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset.

