Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale ends today: Realme Narzo 30A, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, Poco X3, other best deals

Flipkart is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on HDFC Bank credit cards.


tech2 News StaffJun 24, 2021 10:08:24 IST

Flipkart is currently hosting a Mobiles Bonanza sale that will end today, on 24 June. During the four-day sale, the e-commerce platform has offered instant discounts of 10 percent on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI. Smartphones available on offers and discounts during the sale include Realme Narzo 30A, Poco X3, Redmi 9 Power, LG Wing, iPhone 11, Asus ROG Phone 3 and more. Here are a few best deals on smartphones available on the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale.

Best deals on smartphones available during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale

Apple iPhone 11

iPhone 11 (Review) is currently available at a starting price of Rs 49,999, down by Rs 54,900. Hence, the smartphone is selling at a discount of almost Rs 5,000.

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11

Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999. This base variant is now available at Rs 41,999 on Flipkart.

Realme Narzo 30A

Realme Narzo 30A (Review) is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 8,249, down from Rs 8,999.

Realme Narzo 30A Image: Tech/Sheldon Pinto

Realme Narzo 30A Image: Tech/Sheldon Pinto

Moto G10 Power

Moto G10 Power was launched at a price of Rs 9,999 in India. It is now selling at Rs 9,499, down by Rs 500.

iPhone XR

iPhone XR (Review) is available at a starting price of Rs 41,999, down from Rs 45,499.

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 was launched in India at Rs 79,990 (64 GB). This variant is priced at Rs 77,900 on Flipkart and comes with a Rs 6,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Poco X3

Poco X3 (Review) is now available at a starting price of Rs 14,999, down from Rs 16,999.

Poco X3 Image: Sheldon Pinto

Poco X3 Image: Sheldon Pinto

