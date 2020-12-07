Monday, December 07, 2020Back to
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Asus ROG Phone 3 gets a discount of Rs 2,000qx

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor that comes with 5G compatibility.


tech2 News StaffDec 07, 2020 11:36:27 IST

Asus ROG Phone 3 debuted in India a few months back at a starting price of Rs 49,999. During the ongoing Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale, the gaming smartphone is now being sold at a discount of Rs 2,000. After the discount, the ROG Phone 3 (Review) is selling at a starting price of Rs 44,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB  variant). The 12 GB RAM variant is selling at Rs 47,999. In addition to this, the buyers can also get a discount of Rs 1,750 on HDFC Bank credit cards.

ROG Phone 3. Image: Anirudh Regidi

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications

Asus ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inches full HD+ display that comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 270Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor that comes with 5G compatibility and Adreno 650 GPU.

The ROG Phone 3 has a 6x large heat sink and comes with GameCool 3 cooling system. It also comes with an 'X Mode' for gaming that will also allow game profile customisations.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 64 MP  Sony IMX686 primary camera, 13 MP ultra-wide camera, a 5 MP macro lens.  ROG Phone 3 also comes with a Pro Video mode that allows 8K and 4K HDR 60fps recording, HyperSteady video-recording stabilization. The smartphone sports a 24 MP selfie camera.

It is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that comes with a 30 W fast charging support.

The ROG Phone 3 sports GameFX stereo audio system and a Crosstalk cancellation features. The smartphone also features AirTrigger 3 tech that will allow users to customise different motion sensors as per the game they are playing, and their own comfort.

The ROG Phone 3 sports side-mounted ports for easier gaming.

