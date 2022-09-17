studio18studio18

The festive season is around the corner, which could only mean one thing: Flipkart’s annual Big Billion Days sale is here. While the much-anticipated sale is slated to go live on September 23rd, something exciting happened over the course of the last week for those who wanted to purchase their favourite gadgets at sale prices before the official start of the mega sale.

Referred to as the Zero Hour on Flipkart, it was a ticket to get The Big Billion Days prices on the best smartphones before the Big Billion Days sale goes live. And if you thought that was the only interesting bit, think again. The Zero Hour allowed users to win free phones and other prizes. Here’s how it unfolded: Audiences tuned into Flipkart app at 1 pm daily to learn about the devices on sale and improved their chances of buying these products at truly stellar prices during the sale.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE ZERO HOUR ON FLIPKART

Flipkart has been the pioneer in bringing live commerce to e-commerce retail in India. The e-commerce site enjoyed massive success during the live commerce show, The Zero Hour, earlier hosted for the smartphone brand Nothing. Through the show, Flipkart opened the sale to its patrons, accumulating 3,60,000 viewers with peak concurrent users of 3,20,000.

Flipkart took this a step further this festive season and created a live commerce show called the Zero Hour that offered great deals on some hot-ticket smartphones.

For the show, Flipkart collaborated with influential opinion-makers, including gadget guru Rajiv Makhni, comedians like Rohan Joshi, Mallika Dua, Kenny Sebastian, and television stalwarts like Rannvijay Singha.

Flipkart initiated the Zero Hour sale to build a frenzy around deals on their smartphone selection. The show comprised nine episodes, with one smartphone brand revealed every day. Each episode was 25-30 minutes long and helped drive much fanfare and interest as audiences got the opportunity to interact with the celebrities, post their comments and win exciting offers through the mystery box construct.

The show also allowed users to buy some of these products at the Big Billion Days Sale Price before this week’s commencement.

The Flipkart Zero Hour campaign went live on September 8th. It allowed customers to shop for their favourite phones from popular brands such as Realme, Motorola, Infinix, and OPPO at lucrative prices. In the days that followed, Zero Hour focussed on disclosing phone sales prices from POCO, Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, and Vivo.

ALL THE DEALS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT

During the Zero Hour sale, Flipkart offered top deals on Apple, Realme, Motorola, Infinix, OPPO, POCO, and Xiaomi smartphones. These included excellent deals on smartphones such as moto e40, OPPO K10, Realme 9 Pro, Redmi Note 11 SE, moto g32, Redmi 9i Sport, POCO M5, and many more.

However, one of the biggest deals that gained the spotlight during the sale was on the iPhone 13. The handset will be made available for under Rs 50,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. If you enjoy capturing beautiful and aesthetic images, you will know that the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro will be available for less than Rs 1 lakh and Rs 90,000 during the sale. However, suppose you are planning to buy an iPhone model from previous generations. In that case, you are still in luck as the Flipkart app suggests that the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 11 will also be available under Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively, during the sale.

That’s not all. Flipkart has also revealed that as part of its Big Billion Days sale, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S21 FE will be priced at ₹59,999* and ₹31,999*, respectively, with a 30% and 50% discount on their current selling prices. The gorgeous Galaxy S22 Plus will be available immediately through Flipkart’s ‘Sale Price Live’ program.

With all these stellar smartphones and Flipkart’s effortless shopping experience, take this opportunity to level up your smartphone game.

*Including all event offers. T&C apply

This is a Partnered Post.