Monday, September 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 17 September, 2018 11:26 IST

Flipkart in talks to buy a stake in Hotstar to expand into video streaming: Report

Hotstar has denied any such talks with Flipkart, but said was open to partnerships.

Walmart Inc’s Flipkart unit is in talks to buy a stake in Star India’s video streaming service Hotstar, the Mint daily reported on 17 September, stepping up the e-commerce firm’s battle with Amazon.com Inc by expanding into video content.

The reported talks with Hotstar come at a time when there is high demand in the country for video streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, which offer original content shows like Sacred Games and Breathe.

Hotstar, owned by Twenty-First Century Fox’s Star India unit, launched in India in 2015about a year ahead of streaming giant Netflix and nearly two years ahead of Amazon Prime Video debut in the countryremains well ahead of both in terms of its popularity with domestic users.

Flipkart. Image: Reuters

Flipkart. Image: Reuters

Hotstar has been offering premium content like HBO’s Game of Thrones and live-streaming of popular Indian Premier League cricket for an annual subscription of Rs 999 ($13.90).

Hotstar has denied any such talks with Flipkart, but said was open to partnerships that can help grow the internet ecosystem in India and beyond, the paper reported.

Flipkart and Hotstar were not immediately available for comment.

Flipkart has already tied up with Hotstar to launch a video advertisement platform in July. Hotstar is also one of the internet partners for Flipkart Plus, its customer loyalty program competing with Amazon Prime.

Walmart acquired about 77 percent of Flipkart for nearly $16 billion in what was the US retail giant’s largest-ever deal and a move to take on arch-rival Amazon in a key growth market.

Flipkart, along with its fashion units Myntra and Jabong, is slightly ahead of Amazon in India’s online retail, according to Forrester estimates.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

also see

BuzzPatrol

Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar contemplate creation of 'voluntary censorship code' for online content in India

Sep 05, 2018

YouTube Originals

YouTube Originals to release in India, A R Rahman’s ARRived to be the first show

Sep 10, 2018

iReel Awards 2018: Netflix's Sacred Games, Amazon Prime Video's Pushpavalli win top honours

Sep 07, 2018

BuzzPatrol

Radhika Apte is the Rajkummar Rao of 2018, says Vikramaditya Motwane

Sep 14, 2018

3 reasons why you need to binge watch Jack Ryan!

Sep 06, 2018

NewsTracker

Amazon India unveils Hindi mobile website, Android app in a bid to make deeper inroads into e-commerce market

Sep 04, 2018

science

Genetics

Researchers make a massive map of changes that our brain undergoes as an infant

Sep 15, 2018

Microrobotics

Engineers create robots that fly like insects, possibly advancing drone technology

Sep 15, 2018

ISRO Launch

ISRO's fully-commercial PSLV satellite launch on Sunday: All you need to know

Sep 15, 2018

Global Climate Action Summit closes with more optimism than despair this year

Sep 15, 2018