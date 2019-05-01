Wednesday, May 01, 2019Back to
Flipkart Flipstart Days sale: Best deals on laptops, speakers, smartwatch, more

The sale lasts till 3 May. Here are the best deals you can pick from during the Flipkart Flipstart Days.

tech2 News StaffMay 01, 2019 15:25:13 IST

Flipkart is back with another online sale. The e-commerce company is hosting what it calls the 'Flipstart Days' sale, which started on 1 May and will go on till 3 May.

During this sale, you will not see the discount on smartphones, but on other electronic accessories and gadgets like laptops, speakers, headphones, smartwatches and smart speakers, among other things.

Additionally, Axis Bank credit and debit card users will be eligible for an additional 10 percent instant discount during the Flipstart Days sale.

Flipkart Flipstart Days sale: Deals on laptops

During the sale, Flipkart will be offering gaming laptops at a discount. The Acer Predator Helios 300 with Core i5 processor is available for Rs 62,990 during the sale, down from Rs 1,04,999 sticker price. The Core i7 variant of the laptop has also received a price cut, which is now available for Rs 72,990.

The MSI GL Series laptop (GL 63 8RC) with a Core i5 processor is also available at Rs 55,990 during the sale. There are also other gaming laptops available starting Rs 53,990 during the sale.

Flipkart Flipstart Days sale: Best deals on laptops, speakers, smartwatch, more

MSI GE75 8SG gaming laptop/Representational Image.

Flipkart Flipstart Days sale: Deals on Bluetooth speakers

There is also a 70 percent discount on headphones and speakers during the sale. These include products from Boat, Sony, JBL, Skullcandy, and other brands. Flipkart is offering discounts worth up to 65 percent on Bluetooth speakers as well.

Flipkart Flipstart Days sale: Smart speakers

The Flipstart sale also brings deals on smart speakers. During the sale period, you can get the Google Home at Rs 7,999, down from Rs 9,999 and the Google Home Mini at Rs 3,999, which otherwise costs Rs 4,999. You can also buy these smart speakers on EMI starting at Rs 133 per month.

Apple Watch Series 4. Image: tech2/Omkar Patane

Apple Watch Series 4. Image: tech2/Omkar Patane

Flipkart Flipstart Days sale: Smartwatch and fitness bands

Apple Watch Series 3 is also on discount during this sale. The 42 mm variant is priced at Rs 25,900 while the 38 mm variant is down to Rs 23,900. There are also offers on Mi Band 3, which is available at Rs 1,999, instead of Rs 2,199. The Honor Band 4, Lenovo's Active Smartband, and Fitbit Charge 2 is on discount as well, and are priced starting Rs 599.

