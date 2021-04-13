tech2 News Staff

Flipkart is currently hosting a Flagship Fest sale in India that will come to an end on 15 April. Just like the name suggests, Flipkart will provide new offers and discounts on flagship smartphones from brands like Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, LG and more. These smartphones include iPhone 11 (Review), Xiaomi Mi 10T, Motorola Razr 5G (First impressions), ROG Phone 3 (Review) and more. Notably, Amazon is also hosting a Smartphone Upgrade Days sale that will also end on 15 April.

Here are a few best deals on flagship smartphones available during the sale

Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999. This base variant is now available at Rs 41,999 on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 11

iPhone 11 (Review) is currently available at a starting price of Rs 46,999, down by Rs 54,900. Hence, the smartphone is selling at a discount of almost Rs 8,000.

LG Wing

LG Wing was launched in India at Rs 69,999 and is now available at Rs 29,999.

iQOO 3

iQOO 3 (Review) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 36,990. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is now selling at Rs 24,990.

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Launched at a starting price of Rs 34,999, Mi 10T 5G will sell at Rs 32,999, down by Rs 2,000. Buyers can also get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank credit cards.

Realme X50 Pro

Last year, Realme launched Realme X50 Pro (First Impressions) 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant at Rs 39,999. This variant is currently available at Rs 31,999 on Flipkart.

Realme X3 Super Zoom

Realme X3 SuperZoom (Review) is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 22,999, down from 27,999.

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Mini is selling at a starting price of Rs 63,900 on Amazon. Buyers can get a discount of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. It was launched in India at Rs 69,900 back in October last year.

Galaxy F62

Galaxy F62 was recently launched at a starting price of Rs 23,999. Buyers can now get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards on Flipkart.