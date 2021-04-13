Tuesday, April 13, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Flipkart Flagship Fest sale: Best deals on LG Wing, iPhone 11, Galaxy F62 and more

Flipkart Flagship Fest sale kicked off in India on 12 April and will end on 15 April.


tech2 News StaffApr 13, 2021 17:27:14 IST

Flipkart is currently hosting a Flagship Fest sale in India that will come to an end on 15 April. Just like the name suggests, Flipkart will provide new offers and discounts on flagship smartphones from brands like Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, LG and more. These smartphones include iPhone 11 (Review), Xiaomi Mi 10T, Motorola Razr 5G (First impressions), ROG Phone 3 (Review) and more. Notably, Amazon is also hosting a Smartphone Upgrade Days sale that will also end on 15 April.

Flipkart Flagship Fest sale: Best deals on LG Wing, iPhone 11, Galaxy F62 and more

Galaxy F62

Here are a few best deals on flagship smartphones available during the sale

Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999. This base variant is now available at Rs 41,999 on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 11

iPhone 11 (Review) is currently available at a starting price of Rs 46,999, down by Rs 54,900. Hence, the smartphone is selling at a discount of almost Rs 8,000.

LG Wing

LG Wing was launched in  India at Rs 69,999 and is now available at Rs 29,999.

iQOO 3

iQOO 3 (Review) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 36,990. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is now selling at Rs 24,990.

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Launched at a starting price of Rs 34,999, Mi 10T 5G will sell at Rs 32,999, down by Rs 2,000. Buyers can also get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank credit cards.

Realme X50 Pro

Last year, Realme launched Realme X50 Pro (First Impressions) 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant at Rs 39,999. This variant is currently available at Rs 31,999 on Flipkart.

Realme X3 Super Zoom

Realme X3 SuperZoom (Review) is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 22,999, down from 27,999.

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Mini is selling at a starting price of Rs 63,900 on Amazon. Buyers can get a discount of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. It was launched in India at Rs 69,900 back in October last year.

Galaxy F62

Galaxy F62 was recently launched at a starting price of Rs 23,999. Buyers can now get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards on Flipkart.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale is now live: Best deals on iPhone 11, Poco X3, Moto G10 Power and more

Apr 09, 2021
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale is now live: Best deals on iPhone 11, Poco X3, Moto G10 Power and more
Apple iPhone 12 becomes the best-selling smartphone globally in January 2021: Counterpoint Research

Best-selling smartphone

Apple iPhone 12 becomes the best-selling smartphone globally in January 2021: Counterpoint Research

Apr 12, 2021

science

Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities says

Nuclear Waste Disposal

Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities says

Apr 13, 2021
Smartphone-based tool MFine Pulse can monitor blood oxygen using just a finger and a flash

Telemedicine

Smartphone-based tool MFine Pulse can monitor blood oxygen using just a finger and a flash

Apr 12, 2021
IMF, World Bank roll out debt relief plans for low-income nations in green investments push

Environment

IMF, World Bank roll out debt relief plans for low-income nations in green investments push

Apr 12, 2021
Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021