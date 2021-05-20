tech2 News Staff

Flipkart is currently hosting an Electronics sale that will end on 21 May. The e-commerce platform is giving a 12 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,200 on HDFC Bank credit cards. Smartphones including Galaxy F62, Realme X50 Pro 5G, Poco M2 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Realme Narzo 30 Pro and more are now available on discounts and offers during this sale. For the unversed, Amazon's Mobiles Savings Days sale is also live at the moment and will end tonight.

Flipkart Electronics sale: Best deals on smartphones

Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Realme Narzo 30 Pro (Review) was launched in India recently at a starting price of Rs 16,999. The base variant is now selling at a price of Rs 15,999 on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62 is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 17,999 on Flipkart, down from its launch price of Rs 23,999.

Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999. This base variant is now available at Rs 41,999 on Flipkart.

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 was launched in India at Rs 79,990 (64 GB). This variant is priced at Rs 77,900 on Flipkart and comes with a Rs 6,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Realme X50 Pro

Last year, Realme launched Realme X50 Pro (First Impressions) 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant at Rs 39,999. This variant is currently available at Rs 31,999 on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F41

Galaxy F41 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999. This variant is now available at Rs 14,499 on Flipkart during the sale.

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a (Review) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 31,999. This smartphone is currently selling at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart.

iQOO 3

iQOO 3 (Review) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 36,990. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is now selling at Rs 24,990.

LG Wing

LG Wing was launched in India at Rs 69,999 and is now available at Rs 29,999.