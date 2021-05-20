Thursday, May 20, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Flipkart Electronics sale: Best deals on iPhone 12, Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Galaxy F62 and more

Flipkart is giving a 12 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,200 on HDFC Bank credit cards.


tech2 News StaffMay 20, 2021 17:14:19 IST

Flipkart is currently hosting an Electronics sale that will end on 21 May. The e-commerce platform is giving a 12 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,200 on HDFC Bank credit cards. Smartphones including Galaxy F62, Realme X50 Pro 5G, Poco M2 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Realme Narzo 30 Pro and more are now available on discounts and offers during this sale. For the unversed, Amazon's Mobiles Savings Days sale is also live at the moment and will end tonight.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Flipkart Electronics sale: Best deals on smartphones

Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Realme Narzo 30 Pro (Review) was launched in India recently at a starting price of Rs 16,999. The base variant is now selling at a price of Rs 15,999 on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62 is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 17,999 on Flipkart, down from its launch price of Rs 23,999.

Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999. This base variant is now available at Rs 41,999 on Flipkart.

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 was launched in India at Rs 79,990 (64 GB). This variant is priced at Rs 77,900 on Flipkart and comes with a Rs 6,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Realme X50 Pro

Last year, Realme launched Realme X50 Pro (First Impressions) 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant at Rs 39,999. This variant is currently available at Rs 31,999 on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F41

Galaxy F41 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999. This variant is now available at Rs 14,499 on Flipkart during the sale.

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a (Review) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 31,999. This smartphone is currently selling at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart.

iQOO 3

iQOO 3 (Review) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 36,990. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is now selling at Rs 24,990.

LG Wing

LG Wing was launched in  India at Rs 69,999 and is now available at Rs 29,999.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Flipkart Apple Days sale

Flipkart Apple Days sale is now live: Best deals on iPhone 12, iPhone XR, iPhone SE and more

May 14, 2021
Flipkart Apple Days sale is now live: Best deals on iPhone 12, iPhone XR, iPhone SE and more
Flipkart Flagship Fest sale: Best deals on Google Pixel 4a, iQOO 3, Realme X50 Pro and more

Flipkart Flagship Fest sale

Flipkart Flagship Fest sale: Best deals on Google Pixel 4a, iQOO 3, Realme X50 Pro and more

May 14, 2021
From Vivo X60 Pro and OnePlus 9R to iQOO 7 5G: Top 5G phones in India (May 2021)

Best 5G phones in India

From Vivo X60 Pro and OnePlus 9R to iQOO 7 5G: Top 5G phones in India (May 2021)

May 14, 2021
Realme 8 gets a discount of Rs 500 on Flipkart, now available at a starting price of Rs 14,499

Realme 8

Realme 8 gets a discount of Rs 500 on Flipkart, now available at a starting price of Rs 14,499

May 14, 2021
Soundcore Life Dot 2 ANC with fast charging tech, hybrid active noise cancellation launched in India at Rs 7,999

Soundcore

Soundcore Life Dot 2 ANC with fast charging tech, hybrid active noise cancellation launched in India at Rs 7,999

May 11, 2021
Realme 8 5G 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Realme 8 5G

Realme 8 5G 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

May 18, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021