Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale commenced on 15 July along with Amazon Prime Day sale and will be ongoing till 18 July. The e-commerce platform is giving several offers on different smartphones like Asus Max M1 Pro, Honor 9N, Honor 20i and so on. We have curated a list of Xiaomi smartphones getting offers during the sale. Also, you should note that Flipkart is provic=ding a 10 percent off if the purchase is made via SBI Credit cards during the sale.

Redmi Note 7S

Launched last month only, Redmi Note 7S (Review) is one of the most affordable smartphones by Xiaomi. The phone is now selling on Flipkart for Rs 11,999 for the 4 GB+64 GB variant, which was launched at a price of Rs 12,999.

Redmi Note 7S, features 6.3-inch Full HD+ and a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels with a Dot Notch Display. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, both front and back. On the camera front, the smartphone is equipped with 13 MP selfie camera and 48 MP + 5 MP dual rear camera that features PDAF and EIS. Both the rear camera and front camera come with AI Portrait Mode. The Redmi Note 7S runs on octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 clocked at 2.2GHz. It comes with a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh with type-C and Quick Charge 4 support.

Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro

Xiaomi's Redmi 6 was also launched last year in September along with Redmi 6 Pro (Review) and Redmi 6A. The base model cost at Rs 7,999 back when it was unveiled in India and this price has come down to Rs 6,999 during the ongoing Flipkart sale. Redmi Note Pro is also getting a discount of Rs 1,000 at its launch price, Rs 12,999 for 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage variant and is now selling at Rs 11,999.

As for the specs, Redmi 6 features a 5.45-inches display and is powered by a Mediatek Helio P22 chipset. It comes in a 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage variant, and a 4 GB with 64 GB storage variant.

In terms of optics, the phone has a dual camera at the back with a 12 MP primary camera unit and 5 MP secondary camera unit, and also supports AI portrait mode. Both the sensors have an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the phone has a 5 MP selfie camera. The device packs in a 3,000 mAh battery, and running the device is Android 8.1 Oreo.

Poco F1

The launch price of Poco F1 (Review) is Rs 20,999 for the base model (6 GB + 64 GB) and now during the sale, the price has come down to 17, 999, with a discount of Rs 3,000. This smartphone was launched in India last year in August.

Poco F1 features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2248 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes a notch. That notch even houses an infrared face-unlock feature.

Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with an Adreno 630 GPU and comes with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card. For optics, it sports a dual camera set up at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP sensor. The primary sensor comes with dual-pixel autofocus. The front-facing camera, on the other hand, is a 20 MP camera with a f/2.0 aperture. Both support a whole host of AI scene modes that will assist the camera in picking the right settings for a shot.

Redmi Y2

Redmi Y2 (Review) is getting a discount of Rs 1,000 during the ongoing Flipkart sale. It was launched in June last year at a starting price of Rs 9,999 and now it sells at a price of Rs 8,999.

Redmi Y2 has a 5.99-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and a 3,080 mAh battery. There is a 3 GB and 32 GB internal storage variant and a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant. The phone runs Android 8.1 overlayed with Xiaomi's custom MIUI 9.5.

With its focus on selfies, the Redmi Y2 features a 16 MP AI-powered selfie camera, and vertically aligned 12 MP + 5 MP sensors on the rear side of the device.

Mi A2

Launched in August last year, Mi A2 (Review) was priced at Rs 16,999 for 4 GB +64 GB storage variant. This variant is now selling at Rs 9,999 during this Flipkart sale.

In terms of specs, the A2 features a 5.99-inch full HD Plus display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and which will be powered by the Android One program. This means that the device will run stock Android out-of-the-box. It will be one of the first devices to get Android P later this year.

It has a fingerprint sensor at the rear and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with an "AI Engine".

As for the camera, the Mi A2 sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which consists of a combination of a 12 MP primary camera unit and a 20 MP secondary camera unit, both with a f/1.75 aperture. It is accompanied by an LED flash.

