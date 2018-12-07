Ameya Dalvi

After taking a month off, Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale is back on between 6 and 8 December 2018 with some neat deals. In case you are interested in buying a flagship smartphone at a discounted rate, we have shortlisted the best deals for you. If you are on a tighter budget and looking for a good smartphone deal under Rs 20,000, you have come to the right place. Let’s jump into the action straight away.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Best deals on Xiaomi Smartphones

Redmi Note 6 Pro starting at Rs 12,599

Technically there is no price drop on Xiaomi’s newly launched Redmi Note 6 Pro, but if you hold a HDFC debit or credit card, you can get up to Rs 1,500 discount instantly. While the phone is just a minor upgrade over its predecessor, Redmi Note 5 Pro, it is not a bad deal at all for Rs 12,599 and Rs 14,499 effectively (with HDFC instant discount) for the 4 GB and 6 GB variants respectively. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ notched display and has 64 GB of internal storage that can be expanded further. The 12 MP+5 MP dual rear cameras and a 4,000 mAh battery round off the package.

In case the phone is out of stock again by the time you try to buy it, you can check out some of the better alternatives here.

Redmi Note 5 Pro starting at Rs 11,699

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is done playing hide and seek in the flash sales and the company is looking to clear off the remaining stocks. Personally I wouldn’t recommend it for a price difference of less than thousand Rupees as compared to the Redmi Note 6 Pro unless you hate notched displays. But if display is not an important factor for you, the innards are pretty much similar to its successor. You can get the 4 GB RAM variant for Rs 11,699 and the 6 GB RAM variant for Rs 13,499 effectively with the HDFC discount.

Poco F1 under Rs 20,000

The cheapest Snapdragon 845 phone in the country from Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco has finally dropped under the 20K mark in this Flipkart sale. The Poco F1 6 GB RAM/64 GB storage variant is on sale for Rs 19,999. Add another Rs 2,000 if you want twice the internal storage. The 8 GB RAM/256 GB storage variant can be purchased for Rs 25,999. Again, if you can get your hands on a HDFC card, you will get Rs 1,500 off at the time of check out on each of those variants.

As I mentioned earlier, the Poco F1 is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC. It has a 6.2-inch Full HD+ notched display, highly competent 12 MP+5 MP dual rear cameras and a 20 MP front shooter for selfies. The phone can run PUBG at high settings with ease and a 4,000 mAh battery will let you continue the gaming sessions for several hours.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Best deals on Motorola Smartphones

Motorola Moto G6 for Rs 11,699

The 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage variant of the Moto G6 can be purchased for Rs 12,999 in this Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. That’s a good Rs 3,000 lower than its launch price. Knock another Rs 1,300 off if you have a HDFC card. At Rs 11,699, the Moto G6 is one stylish device with a glass and metal body and high-quality 12 MP+5 MP cameras at the back. Selfie enthusiasts won’t be disappointed with the 16 MP camera up front. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 450 SoC and runs Android Oreo with near stock UI. The fairly compact phone with a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display is more than competent at most day to day tasks.

Motorola Moto X4 with 6GB RAM for Rs 11,699

If you want a more compact, more stylish and more powerful version of the Moto G6, the Moto X4 will fit the bill to perfection. The glass-clad Moto X4 has an elegant design, 5.2-inch Full HD display, 12 MP+8 MP rear cameras and a 16 MP selfie camera. It is IP68 certified dust and water resistant too. The 6 GB RAM variant has seen a massive price drop in this sale and is selling for Rs 12,999 (Rs 11,699 with HDFC discount). It is powered by a Snapdragon 630 SoC and its 64 GB internal storage can be expanded up to 2 TB with a microSD card. Just like the Moto G6, this too runs Android Oreo with near stock UI.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Best deals on Samsung Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy On6 for just Rs 8,991

The 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy On6 is down to Rs 9,990 in this Flipkart sale. And another 10 percent less with a HDFC card. For the Samsung fans and the brand conscious, this is a great buy. This is arguably the cheapest Samsung phone worth buying. You almost never get that much RAM on a Samsung phone in this budget. Other key specs include an Exynos Octa-core processor clocked at 1.6 GHz, a 5.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display (another rarity in this price range), 13 MP primary camera and 8 MP selfie camera. It has a 3,000 mAh battery, runs Android Oreo and has more than enough firepower to crunch day to day tasks with ease.

Samsung Galaxy On8 for Rs 11,691

Just like the On6, the Samsung Galaxy On8 has received a big discount too. It can be purchased on Flipkart for Rs 12,990 (Rs 11,691 with HDFC card). The On8 goes one better than the On6 on almost every front. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes bundled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage that can be expanded further. It has a larger 6-inch Super AMOLED display with the same HD+ resolution. This one packs 16 MP+5 MP dual rear cameras and a 16 MP selfie camera. The battery capacity is also bumped up to 3,500 mAh. It runs Android Oreo too.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Best deals on Nokia, Honor, Asus Smartphones

Other notable mentions include one of our favourites - the elegant Nokia 6.1 Plus that has received a Rs 1,000 price cut in this sale and can be purchased for Rs 14,999 (Rs 13,499 with HDFC card).Nokia 5.1 Plus is also available for thousand rupees lower than usual at Rs 9,999 (Rs 8,999 with HDFC card).

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3 GB RAM/32 GB storage variant and its 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage variant is available for just Rs 1,000 more, which is easily a much better buy than the 3 GB version. The 6 GB RAM variant with higher camera specs is selling for Rs 13,999. Like a stuck record I repeat that you get further 10 percent off on each of these devices with HDFC cards.

Honor 9N is down to Rs 8,999 till 8 December for the 3 GB RAM/32 GB storage variant and Rs 2,000 more for the 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage variant making it one of the cheapest phones with a Full HD+ notched display. Yes, another 10 percent off on HDFC cards. Looks like I am going to mumble that in my sleep too.

Also Read: Flipkart's Big Shopping Days Sale is on from 6-8 December: Best deals on flagship phones