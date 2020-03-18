Wednesday, March 18, 2020Back to
Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Best deals on Poco X2, iQOO 3, Realme 5 Pro and more

During this Flipkart sale, iQOO 3 will be available at a discount of Rs 5,000, given that your order is prepaid.


tech2 News StaffMar 18, 2020 17:07:12 IST

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale will begin at 8.00 pm tonight (18 March) for all the Plus members and at 12.00 am for rest of the users. This four-day Flipkart sale will end on 22 March.

During this sale, you will also get a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit cards.

Here is a list of best deals of smartphones that you are planning to buy one during this sale.

Poco X2

The Poco X2 (Review) will go on open sale on Flipkart during this time and you can buy it at an instant discount of 10 percent that is Rs 1,500 on SBI Bank credit cards.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Best deals on Poco X2, iQOO 3, Realme 5 Pro and more

Poco X2

As for the pricing, the smartphone comes in three storage variants — 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage for Rs 15,999, 6 GB RAM +128 GB storage at Rs 16,999, and 8 GB RAM + 256 G storage at Rs 19,999.

It is available in three colour options — Atlantis Blue, Phoenix Red, Matrix Purple.

iQOO 3

iQoo 3 (Review) will can be purchased at a discount of Rs 5,000 during the Flipkart sale, if your order is prepaid. In addition to that, you can also get Rs 1,500 instant discount on the SBI Bank Credit card.

iQOO 3.

iQOO 3.

In terms of pricing, iQOO 3 4G comes in two storage variants — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 36,990 and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 39,990. The 5G variant comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and it is priced at Rs 44,990.

It comes in Tornado Black, Quantum Silver and Volcano Orange.

Realme 5 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro and more

Other smartphones that will be available on discount are Redmi Note 7 Pro. As per the Flipkart teaser, Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) will sell at a starting price Rs 11,990. Vivo Z1 Pro will be priced at a starting price of Rs 11,990, down by Rs 1,000 from its current price. The same is the case with Realme 5 Pro (Review) as it will also sell at Rs 11,999, Rs 1,000 down from its current price.

